Specialty Glass Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | AGC, Schott, Guardian Industries, China Group, Hoya Corporation

Global specialty glass market is valued at approximately USD 10,501.69 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Specialty glass demand has been on the surging trend in manufacturing industry. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across end-user industries. Specialty glass is widely used in customized designer doors and windows, furniture etc. The market demand is primarily driven by the significant increasing expenditure on home interiors, fueling disposable income, and rising construction of commercial and residential buildings. Furthermore, specialty glass is widely used in mobile and other electronic device screens as a protective material which is another growing application area for specialty glass market.

The utility Borosilicate glass is being widely adopted both the in the developed and developing countries. The Borosilicate glass is mainly a type of glass with silica & boron trioxide that acts as the main forming constituents. The Borosilicate glass is precisely manufactured in combination of silica sand, mellitic boric oxide, alumina and soda ash. As the borosilicate glass melts at a very high temperature in comparison to ordinary silicate glass, there was a constant demand of new techniques considering industrial products. Moreover, the manufacturing process of borosilicate glass keenly depends on the product geometry and further could be differentiated between several methods which includes floating , drawing and molding.

Borosilicate glass segment is precisely driven owing to escalating demand of consumer goods which includes hair oil, and beverages such as soda and cold drinks by the individuals. The borosilicate is utilized in the packaging of these products owing to its quality of chemical and thermal resistance along with good optical clarity. The borosilicate glasses are precisely recognized for having very low co-efficient of thermal expansion which makes them resistant to the thermal shock more than any other common glass. These glasses prevent occurrence of thermal stress and is widely used for the construction of reagent bottles. The borosilicate glass is sold under trade names such as Borosil, DURAN, Borcam, Suprax and Simax.

In the Specialty Glass Market, Key Players:

AGC, Schott, Guardian Industries, China Group, Hoya Corporation, Corning, Thermo Scientific, Rayotek Scientific, NSG

The Global Specialty Glass Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Type (Glass Ceramics, Borosilicate Glass), Application (Laboratory & Scientific Glass, Optical Glass, Home Appliances)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Specialty Glass Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

