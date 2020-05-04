Mining fleet management software Market Is Booming Worldwide | AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc, Modular Mining Systems, Komatsu Ltd

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Mining fleet management software market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc, Modular Mining Systems, Komatsu Ltd., Teletrac Navman Group, Trimble, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Liebherr, Hexagon Mining, Omnitracs, LLC, Geotab, SNC Technologies, Dingo, WENCO .

Global mining fleet management software market is valued approximately USD 1449.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of IOT and big data in mining industry coupled with increasing demand to enhance mining productivity. The mining industry is highly fluctuating in terms of market value as the industry growth rate is purely dependent on the dynamic prices of minerals and metals. Over the last 3-4 years, the mining industry has witnessed significant downfall which has led to increasing concerns among the mine operators for their declining profitability considering the high volatility of the market the miners are heading towards adoption of several emerging technologies which will allow them to optimize the mining operations and reduce the cost of operations, leading to higher profitability.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into cloud, on premise and hybrid deployment. Increasing privatization in the mining industry has resulted in bringing new trends in organizational work culture, such as enterprise mobility. Changing industry dynamics are driving the adoption of hybrid deployment models in the industry. The hybrid model market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.3% during 2018-2025. On the basis of service, global mining Fleet Management Software Market is segmented in to professional and managed services. Considering the dynamicity of the mining industry, managed services is expected to emerge at a rapid pace, growing at 22.4% CAGR during 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of global mining fleet management software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The regional paradigm of the market by North America region dominated the market in 2017, is anticipated to contribute significant revenue share of the total market over the forecast period. North America mining fleet management software market was valued about $536.4 million and estimated to be valued about $2032.2 million by 2025 representing growth rate of about 18.1% over the forecast period 2028-2025. The mining industry in the region is witnessing several challenges with respect high operational cost. Asia Pacific is the second largest market that valued about $484.8 million in 2017 that is estimated to reach $2224.2 million. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to register a significant growth with a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2018. The declining growth of mining industry in China has adversely impacted the mining industry in the entire region. Huge demand from countries like Australia, China and India is anticipated to drive the growth in APAC market. Over the forecast period the Latin America is anticipated to register at the highest CAGR of 22.5%. The growing opportunities for mining industry in Brazil & Mexico due to stringent regulations pertaining in North America region is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc, Modular Mining Systems, Komatsu Ltd., Teletrac Navman Group, Trimble, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Liebherr, Hexagon Mining, Omnitracs, LLC, Geotab, SNC Technologies, Dingo, WENCO

The Global Mining fleet management software Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By solution (Operation Management, Information Management, Risk Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing, Safety & Compliance Management and Others), by Services (professional and managed), By Deployment (On-premise, cloud and hybrid)

