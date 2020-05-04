Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Strong Development & Demand | Rohren Und Pumpenwerk Bauer GmbH, Aisco Europe S.A.U

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Center Pivot Irrigation System market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Rohren Und Pumpenwerk Bauer GmbH, Aisco Europe S.A.U, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Incorporate, Grupochamartin SA, Vodar (Tianjin) Co Ltd, Reinke Manu8facturing Company, Incorporated, T-L Irrigation Company, Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Global center pivot irrigation system market is valued at approximately USD 1250.16 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Center pivot irrigation system mainly helps to reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. Growing need for higher yield and better-quality crops, increasing demand for food and cereals and supportive government policies to support modern agricultural practices are some major forces that strengthen the growth of center pivot irrigation system market considering the forthcoming years. However, high initial investment and continuous maintenance requirement are some key factors that impede the growth of global center pivot irrigation system market.

On the basis of segmentation, center pivot irrigation system market is segmented into field size, crop type and mobility. Among field size segment, large field segment holds the leading position in terms and share and revenue as these systems are ideal for large fields as it ensure maximum water saving, ease and affordability of installation while combining high quality. Irrigating pulses and cereals on a large field is considered to be more economic owing to the high initial investment of the center pivot system. However, large field segment is anticipated to exhibits high growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand and consumption of cereals is a key factor, contributing towards the growth of the large field segment over the forecast period. For instance: As per the FAO (The Food and Agriculture Organization) (United States), global cereal demand is projected to increase by 14% from 2018 to 2027. As a result, the adoption of center pivot irrigation systems in large fields would increase, promoting the growth of the segment.

Among crop type segment, cereals and grains segment holds the leading position in terms and share and revenue. Factors such as cultivation of cereals and grains under center pivot irrigation system has shown significant growth. For instance: As per the Grain SA Organization (South Africa), Grains under center pivot irrigation contributed approximately 55% to the total area planted under center pivot in South Africa. As a result, high adoption of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems to produce cereals and grains is observed. However, the oilseeds and pulses segment is anticipated to exhibits high growth over the forecast period. Factors such as growing need for irrigation scheduling along with modern agricultural practices are some of the key forces that strengthen the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Among the mobility segment, stationary segment is the dominant segment in terms of revenue and share. Factors such as growing adoption and deployment of stationary center pivot irrigation systems owing to its inherent features such as reducing labor costs, automated operation and predictable water delivery is contributing towards the growth of the segment. For instance: According to Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (NEEA), most fixed or stationary center pivots are deployed to irrigate a circular area a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer) in radius. Further, the water resources across the globe are under immense stress owing to increased industrialization, population and agricultural expansion. To overcome this shortage better irrigation solutions including stationary center pivot irrigation systems are needed to fulfil the global food demand. As a result, the demand and adoption of stationary center pivot irrigation system would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global center pivot irrigation system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Geographically, North America holds the leading position in terms of revenue in center pivot irrigation system market. Factors such as escalating focus by the federal governments towards upgradation & adoption of irrigation & cultivation practices coupled with the surging rate of crop production are some factors that that strengthen the growth of North America. For instance: According to Foreign Agricultural Services, the government policies majorly focus on the western states which is home to around 71% irrigated farms considering agricultural landscape of United States. Further, as per Every CRS Report Organization, the pressure system which includes center pivot irrigation system accounts for around 65% of irrigation system used across the United states which shows high adoption of center pivot irrigation systems in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific holds huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of adoption of modern agriculture practices and systems. Also, investments made by central governments towards adoption of modern agriculture along with initiatives taken by the private organizations are some other key forces that strengthen the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. For instance: As per the State Council, China government has launched Integrated Modern Agriculture Development (IMAD) project, which is promoted by World Bank, the project is supplemented by complementary investments that aims to promote on-farm technologies and boosting climate smart and water smart agricultural practices. Also, this Integrated Modern Agriculture Development project includes an investment of around $313.15 million. Through this, the Chinese government is focusing on the utility and adoption of modern irrigation systems which positively impacts the demand for center pivot irrigation systems across Asia-Pacific.

Rohren Und Pumpenwerk Bauer GmbH, Aisco Europe S.A.U, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Incorporate, Grupochamartin SA, Vodar (Tianjin) Co Ltd, Reinke Manu8facturing Company, Incorporated, T-L Irrigation Company, Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

The Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Field Size (Small Field, Medium Field, Large Field), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers and Ornamentals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Others), Mobility (Portable, Stationary)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

