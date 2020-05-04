Applicant Tracking Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide | Oracle , IBM , SAP , Cornerstone , ADP , Icims

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Applicant Tracking Systems market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Oracle , IBM , SAP , Cornerstone , ADP , Icims , Jobvite , Peoplefluent , Silkroad Technology , Paycor , Greenhouse Software , Workday , Ultimate Software , Jazzhr , Swipeclock .

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Applicant Tracking Systems market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35687

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Global applicant tracking systems market valued approximately USD 1095 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software which can be used to recruit employees efficiently. It is used to post job openings on a website or in job portals for screening resumes as well as to create interview requests to deserving candidates via e-mail or other communication channels. In addition, applicant tracking system also includes automated resume raking, response tracking, prescreening questions and others. Increasing need for cost reduction, demand for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and involvement of social media for recruitment purpose are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of applicant tracking systems is considered as the key restraining factor in the market growth over the forecast period. However, increasing demand for mobile recruitment and collaboration with social media platforms are creating huge growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market considered the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Among these North America and Europe are the mature markets for the applicant tracking systems, together holding more than 70% share of the total market revenue in 2017. North America Applicant Tracking System Market size is estimated around USD 448.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growth in North America market is primarily driven by the early adoption of technology as well as the availability of skilled personnel. Furthermore, the companies in the region are highly active in the cross-border recruitments, which has been a major reason for the adoption of applicant tracking systems. However, the changing government policies with respect of employee outsourcing may restrict the market growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during forecast period 2018-2025. The APAC market is majorly driven by the developing IT infrastructure and rising adoption of Enterprise IT. The companies are actively seeking adoption of cost-effective solutions to optimize their recruitment process. The concept of using a recruitment software is very helpful around the world market. Many large players in the market have been using recruitment software and they seem satisfied with the way it has streamlined and automated their recruitment processes.

In the Applicant Tracking Systems Market, Key Players:

Oracle , IBM , SAP , Cornerstone , ADP , Icims , Jobvite , Peoplefluent , Silkroad Technology , Paycor , Greenhouse Software , Workday , Ultimate Software , Jazzhr , Swipeclock

The Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size ( Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences and others)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Applicant Tracking Systems industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Applicant Tracking Systems market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Applicant Tracking Systems report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Applicant Tracking Systems Market have also been included in the study.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35687

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35687

Chapters to display the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Applicant Tracking Systems, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Applicant Tracking Systems by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Applicant Tracking Systems Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Applicant Tracking Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35687

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/