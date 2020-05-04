Animals Wearing Clothes Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player – Canada Pooch, Weatherbeeta, Ruffwear, Canine Styles

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Animals Wearing Clothes market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Canada Pooch, Weatherbeeta, Ruffwear, Canine Styles, Mungo & Maud, Lazybonezz, RC Pet Products, Ultra-Paws Inc, Muttluks .

Global animals wearing clothes market is valued approximately at USD 731.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. There has been a long tradition of very specific functional clothing considering animals. The Ancient Greek armies used to put leather boots on the feet of their horses to protect them against snow in the cold provinces. However, in the present scenario now less functional clothing is becoming a booming industry, with boutiques providing all manner of exotic outfits. Furthermore, increasing social media trends are also driving the trends in pet clothing. People are spending more time online these days and posting pictures and videos of pets on social media is becoming popular. The industry is primarily driven by the increasing consumer spending over pet care products and increasing bond between human and pets. The industry has witnessed a changing trend the way humans are taking care of their pets. Humanization of pets has been increased and so do the demand for premium end products & services for pet driving the market growth

Pet clothing has been a popular trend in the developed regions especially North America. The United States has the highest amount of average pet care spending industry. The American Pet Product Association states Americans spent an estimated $63 billion on pets in 2016, up from $17 billion in 1994. However, the industry is significantly evolving in the developing countries with surging adoption lifestyle, rising awareness for pet care, increasing consumer spending over luxury pet products and so on. Animal clothing has been a very popular trend in North America region. Pet owners in the North America region are more aware and active towards pet care, which has drawn a significant demand for pet care products and services in the region. The average pet care spending in the North America region is anticipated to be USD 63 billion in 2016. The region has witnessed increasing humanization of pets and an increase in human pet bonding. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is majorly driven by the increasing pet adoption in developing countries like India and China. While raising pets is mainly for the entertainment of the owners and there was not much independent consumption on pets in the past in these regions. However, these trends are changing Along with the rising of people’s economic levels and the position pets have in their owners’ minds, a pet product market has emerged and is expanding fast. The pet product market in China was about $222.6 million back in 2010 and has surged to $219.8 million in 2015. Also, in 2016, about 49.6 percent of Chinese pet owners spent between 101 to 500 yuan a month on their pet, while more than 16 percent spent around 1,000 yuan for each pet every month.

The regional analysis of global Animals Wearing Clothes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating pet spending in both urban and semi-urban provinces along with surging focus towards pet care. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to surging adoption of pets and presence of many pet clothing outlets.

Canada Pooch, Weatherbeeta, Ruffwear, Canine Styles, Mungo & Maud, Lazybonezz, RC Pet Products, Ultra-Paws Inc, Muttluks

By Material (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Wool, Others), Pets (Horse, Dogs, Cats, Others)

