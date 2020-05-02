Gas Water Heater Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | A.O. Smith Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company

‘Gas Water Heater ’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Gas Water Heater ’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global gas water heater market valued approximately USD 19.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to witness the annual growth of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing government mandates towards ‘Energy Star’ rated products along with the replacement demand for heaters in North America and Europe is the major reason behind the growth of the market.

Gas heaters are always considered to be safer than the electric models, also they offer higher energy efficiency as compared to the electric versions. Owing to such advantages gas water heaters have been significantly popular among the consumers over the last several years. Moreover, rapid urbanization coupled technological developments including remote automation and smart temperature controls are also likely to fuel the demand for gas models over the forecast period. The market has been broadly segmented into different screen sizes and geography.

Global Gas Water Heater market report inclusions:

Key players:

A.O. Smith Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, and Bradford White Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Storage Type (Tank and Tankless/Instantaneous), by End-Use (Residential and Commercial)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Gas Water Heater market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Gas Water Heater market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

