Global Cloud Security Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 Period
The transformation from traditional storage systems to cloud storage systems which are easier to manage, it has become the primary responsibility of all organizations to protect data which is stored in the cloud. Data contains intellectual property like patents, nondisclosure agreements, financials and employee details. Cloud Security is implemented to protect data, infrastructure and applications associated with Cloud Technology.
Cloud storage systems are easier to manage and cost effective due to these features many companies of small and medium range are opting out for cloud storage systems. Due to the evolution of cloud technology, there is a need for the If security can’t keep up with the agile public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud environments of today, gaps in protection will occur, which will become a threat for the organizations.
Cloud Security Market: Drivers and Restraints
Cloud computing security solutions provide customers with the availability, reliability, flexibility and safety they need to conduct business in a global marketplace and supports the remote workforce. Cloud computingS attacks, data loss prevention. These features of cloud security are primary drivers for the business. The upsurge in the handheld devices is another driver for cloud security market. The Recent agreement between Google and SAP to join hands for building enterprise solutions will drive the market as well.
Cloud Computing was built in virtualization, Issues with virtualization will lead to the security breach. Data integrity protection will be the primary challenge.
Cloud Security Market Segmentation
Cloud Security Market can be
Cloud Security by type:-
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Cloud Security by Application:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Others (including retail and hospitality)
Cloud Segment:-
- Data Loss Prevention
- Email and Web Security
- Cloud IAM
- Cloud Database Security
- Others (including network security, virtualization security etc.)
Regional Overview
North America stands as the potential market for the Cloud Security due to Government and Enterprise adaptation to cloud technology. In Asia Pacific, there will be tremendous growth for cloud security due to rising trend of BYOD and CYOD policies and superior advantages of cloud security services.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Cloud Security Market Segments
- Cloud Security Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Cloud Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Cloud Security Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Cloud Security Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis for Cloud Security Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
