Demand for Multi Cloud Management Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future
Multi-Cloud management market is growing significantly in enterprises as it provides fast and more reliable services, at lower costs across various platforms. Multi-Cloud management enables to deploy and manage enterprise class applications across the public, private and hybrid clouds. It offers a tools for managing cloud infrastructure which includes provisioning and automation of applications across the public and private platforms. Multi-Cloud management provides enterprises to improve security, reduce the complexities of managing the cloud storage.
Multi-Cloud Management Market: Drivers and Challenges
The major driver for Multi-Cloud Management is increasing the need for agility and automation, and rising need for effective governance process in enterprises such as auto-provisioning in which enterprise application deployment is faster and done automatically and deployment can be done to one or more clouds.
In contrast to this, the major challenge for Multi-cloud management is its inherent complexity such as different technologies, different services, different interfaces and different terminology. There is currently no standardization of terminology or methodologies across cloud vendors.
Multi-Cloud Management Market: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Segmentation on the basis of Service Type:
- Task migration and integration
- Professional Services
- Cloud automation
- Reporting and analytics
- Managed Services
- Others
Segmentation on the basis of industry:
- IT and Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Defense and Government
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Multi-Cloud Management Market: key players
Some of the key players for Multi-Cloud Management Market are Rackspace, Inc., Dell technologies, Inc., Accenture LLC, VMware, Inc., IBM Corporation, Jam cracker, Inc., EC managed SL, Right scale, Inc., Doublehorn, Cliqr Technologies Inc.
Multi-Cloud Management Market: Regional Overview
Multi-Cloud Management Market is currently dominated by North America due to quick shift from isolated infrastructure to cloud and larger internet penetration rate in this region. Asia Pacific Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Regional analysis for Multi-Cloud Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
