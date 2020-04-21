You are here

Demand for Multi Cloud Management Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Press Release

Multi-Cloud management market is growing significantly in enterprises as it provides fast and more reliable services, at lower costs across various platforms. Multi-Cloud management enables to deploy and manage enterprise class applications across the public, private and hybrid clouds. It offers a tools for managing cloud infrastructure which includes provisioning and automation of applications across the public and private platforms. Multi-Cloud management provides enterprises to improve security, reduce the complexities of managing the cloud storage.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Multi-Cloud Management is increasing the need for agility and automation, and rising need for effective governance process in enterprises such as auto-provisioning in which enterprise application deployment is faster and done automatically and deployment can be done to one or more clouds.

In contrast to this, the major challenge for Multi-cloud management is its inherent complexity such as different technologies, different services, different interfaces and different terminology. There is currently no standardization of terminology or methodologies across cloud vendors.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Segmentation

 Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

  • Public
  • Private
  • Hybrid

Segmentation on the basis of Service Type:

  • Task migration and integration
  • Professional Services
  • Cloud automation
  • Reporting and analytics
  • Managed Services
  • Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Defense and Government
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market: key players

Some of the key players for Multi-Cloud Management Market are Rackspace, Inc., Dell technologies, Inc., Accenture LLC, VMware, Inc., IBM Corporation, Jam cracker, Inc., EC managed SL, Right scale, Inc., Doublehorn, Cliqr Technologies Inc.

Multi-Cloud Management Market: Regional Overview

Multi-Cloud Management Market is currently dominated by North America due to quick shift from isolated infrastructure to cloud and larger internet penetration rate in this region. Asia Pacific Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Multi-Cloud Management Market Segments

  • Multi-Cloud Management Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
  • Multi-Cloud Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
  • Value Chain
  • Multi-Cloud Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Multi-Cloud Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Multi-Cloud Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Europe
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Germany
    • Poland
    • Russia
  • Asia Pacific
  • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

