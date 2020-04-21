Edge Computing Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Edge computing provides real-time data analysis, reduces the cost related to data management and operations and also makes sure that all other IT assets remain in working condition even though any one device breakdowns. The exclusive forecast study by Persistence Market Research projects the future of this application by analyzing the global market for edge computing. This technology is known to all the enterprises in a way that it has been designed to provide new innovative ways to improve the profit, performance as well as production. Edge computing is significantly becoming an important part of the IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) equation to speed up digital transformation.

Increasing demand for edge computing in the agriculture industry continues to fuel the growth of global edge computing market. Increasing use of IOT as well as other smart devices is also contributing to the growth of the market. This study also analyses a slew of aspects affecting the global use of edge computing technology for the forecast period, 2017 – 2025. The assessment period has been made use of to develop perfect market size valuations for the near future, rather than presuming its growth for the doubtful extended year period.

The study is all-inclusive, and has been piled up by a group of subject matter experts from the IT and Telecommunication sectors, research professionals and industry analysts. Qualitative information on market dynamics and industry trends have been imbued with quantitative data, to generate perfect market size estimates. The report functions as a trustworthy source of data for companies engineering and implementing edge computing in the global market. By buying and using this report, the prominent companies using edge computing technology in the world can develop new stratagems, change the existing applications, and head dynamically towards future market direction.

Market Overview & Report Highlights

The global market for edge computing is trending on a larger basis as the edge computing technology’s competency is more than advantageous to industrial organizations and it would be indispensable. Consumer preferences have compelled manufacturers of IT and Telecommunication to increase the uptake of edge computing technology and provide additional features in it for the betterment and efficiency in operations than before.

The study delivers an overview on the shifting industry dynamics. In-depth market segmentation has been provided on the basis of components, industry, as well as region. Further, latest industry developments, trends as well as additional purposes of edge computing are mentioned in detail for everyone’s knowledge with regards to advancement. Also, adoption of innovative techniques and solutions is mentioned precisely in the report. The report also comprises of a detailed competition landscape that signifies the presence of leading manufacturers’ edge computing technology and their strategic management. The report also provides broad analysis on the use of information provided by the application, advanced technologies as well as other sourcing strategies. The global supply network for edge computing have also been revealed in the report.

Global Edge Computing Market: Segmentation

As per the segmentation delivered in the report, the above-mentioned primary segments in the global edge computing market have been broken down further. Based on components, the segmentation of edge computing market can be done into edge computing services, edge computing software and edge computing hardware. Based on industry, the segmentation of edge computing market can be done into energy & utility, transportation, manufacturing, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom and others. Based on geography, the segmentation of edge computing market can be done into MEA (Middle East and Africa), Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. In addition, the report provides detailed information on the cross-segmental analysis as well as country-wise market prognostication across different parameters.

Research Objective

Our panel of industry contributors as well as industry analysts across the value chain have taken immense efforts in doing this brainstorming and heavy-lifting work in order to provide the key players with beneficial information regarding the global edge computing market. In addition, the report also contains inputs from our industry experts that can help the key players in saving their time from the internal research part. Companies who buy and use this report will be thoroughly profited with the inferences delivered in it. Apart from this, the report also provides in-depth analysis on edge computing sales as well as the factors that influence the customers as well as enterprises towards this technology. In the changing landscape of IT and Telecommunication sectors, the report contains peculiar and incomparable information on the strategic connotations of the global edge computing market.