Demand for Process Analytics Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets
Overview:-
Process analytics is the combination of tools and methods implemented to process instances, data, and models to support decision-making in organizations. In modern days process data is stored across systems, applications, and services in the enterprises. Process analytics analyzes the completed processes and their model’s behavior. Process analytics evaluates current undergoing process instances. Process analytics predicts the behavior of process instances in the future. Process analytics discovers meaningful patterns in process execution data. Process analytics provide visibility into the complex business process. Process analytics helps in correlating data across various data sources and also rapidly onboard new data sources as the underlying process changes. Process analytics contributes in analyzing the data in real time.
Process Analytics market: Drivers and Challenges
Process analytics are implemented in the end to end process of the organizations to identify the gaps and enhance the process for better results. Process analytics are deployed either by on-premise or through the cloud. Process analytics used through cloud reduces the hardware purchase cost and maintenance cost. Process analytics, when deployed by cloud, helps the small and medium enterprises to concentrate on R & D activities.
Data privacy and security is the primary challenges for process analytics market. When deployed by cloud bandwidth limitation is one the challenge for process analytics. Complex system structure, lack of integration with legacy systems are also the challenges for process analytics market.
Process Analytics market can be segmented as follows:
On the basis of Types
- Software
- Service
On the basis of Deployment Models
- On-premises
- On-demand
On the basis of Industry Verticals
- BFSI
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and e-commerce
- Government and defense
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Energy and utilities
- Construction and engineering
- Others(Education, research, travel and hospitality, and outsourcing services)
Process analytics market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of regions, Process analytics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.
North America and Western Europe Process analytics market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Process analytics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Process analytics market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.
Process analytics market: competition landscape
Key Vendors for process analytics market include, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc, Verint Systems Inc, SAS Institute, Tableau Software Inc, Alpine Data Labs, MicroStrategy Incorporated, IBM Corporation
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Process analytics Market Segments
- Process analytics Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Process analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Process analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Process analytics Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Process analytics Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size regarding value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
