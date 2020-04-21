Sales of Real Time Analysis Market to Surge in the Coming Years Owing to Growing Adoption Across End-use Industries

Real-time analysis Market: Introduction

The increasing need for the immediate data operations to get required data results from the various database operations has led to the popularity of the real-time analytics. Real-time analysis is also known as real-time intelligence, dynamic analysis, real-time analysis, and real-time data integration. The real-time analysis is mainly used to generate the on the spot results required by the data operators. The industries such as retail industry, BFSI industry, etc. are using the real-time analysis to get the on the spot data analysis of the customers which helps them to maintain their customer records. For example, in the malls, the retailers keeps the record of all the customer details who purchased some products or have registered their personal data with the store for some discount offers. Then using this data, the store managers can maintain an effective CRM policies with the customers by finding the pattern of consumption. Business operational insights are easily found out using real-time analysis also enterprise can compare present and historical data using real-time analysis. The real-time analysis is used by enterprises analytics for deploying projects more quickly, reducing risk factor and also cost reduction with better productivity.

Real-time analysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid increase in the demand from the organizations for the solutions to analyze the real-time data of the customers, manufacturers, suppliers, and others from the available databases to get the effective results for their reference, this is the major factor driving the global demand for the real-time analytics. The real-time analysis have extended set of applications such as the analysis of other parameters which can analyze using their time factors can also be performed is increasing the area of applications for the real-time analytics. For example, The City of Chicago used WindyGrid, a real-time analysis tool from MongoDB Inc., it helped them to analyze the data from 30+ different departments including bus locations, 911 calls, and tweets for understanding and responding to emergencies. Also, the real time analytics can also be used for scientific analysis such as in tracking intensity, path, and wind field. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about real time analysis benefits in developing countries is major factor restraining the growth of the market.

Real-time analysis Market: Segmentation

Global real-time analysis market can be divided into segments, based on industry, regions.

Segmentation on the basis of industry type in real time analytics market:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government

Others

Segmentation on basis of regions in real time analytics market:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe Excluding Japan

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Segmentation on basis of deployment type in real time analytics market:

On Premise

Cloud

Real-time analysis Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for real-time analysis is divided regionally into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America region have the highest demand for real-time analysis because the organizations in these regions are more focused towards operation business on real time basis and more focused on dedicated CRM solutions. Latin America and APEJ, and Japan follows North America in the demand generation for real-time analytics. On the other hand, MEA is expected to show moderate growth rate for real-time analysis solution demand.

Real-time analysis Market: Competition Landscape

Software AG

Informatica

Microsoft

SQLSTREAM

Genpact

TIBCO Software

Oracle Corporation

MangoDB, Inc.

International Business Corporation (IBM)

