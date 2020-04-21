Manufacturers of Raid Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market: Introduction

RAID (redundant array of independent disks) is a data storage virtualization technology which is an integration of multiple physical disk drive components into a single logical unit for the data redundancy, performance improvement, or sometimes both. RAID incorporates the technique of disk mirroring or disk striping, which involves partition of drive’s storage space into units ranging from a sector (512 bytes) up to several megabytes. RAID provides a gateway to store the same data in different places on multiple hard disks, which results into data mirroring on one or more disks in the same array, so that if one disk fails, the data is preserved. By placing data on multiple disks, input/output (I/O) operations offer the option of reading or writing to more than one disk at the same time in a balanced way, for improved performance.

Depending on the desired balance between performance and fault tolerance, RAID devices use different architectures mentioned as RAID levels. RAID levels describe how data is distributed across the drives.

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for storage capacity of digital content and Ease of deployment of data storage operations, are major factors driving the growth of RAID market. Moreover factors such as availability of data backup in the event of system failure in enterprises, low cost involved in mirroring of disk containing data, ensured data reliability result in the growth of RAID market.

However, high implementation cost of certain RAID levels, complex operational task involved, and lack of skilled employees for maintenance of RAID are some factors restraining the growth of RAID market.

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market: Segmentation

RAID market can be segmented on the basis of RAID levels, type, end-user vertical, and region wise. On the basis of levels, it can be further segmented into RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, and RAID 10. On the basis of type it can be categorized into hardware RAID card and software RAID card. By end user vertical, it can be sub-segmented into Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Internet, and Others. Region wise, RAID market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market: Regional Overview

North America region is the largest market for RAID owing to effective business management of wide variety of end-user enterprises and competitive environment between them. RAID market growth in Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a considerable growth rate in the future due to increasing demand of data storage by enterprises in this region. In Europe, RAID market is growing at a significant pace due to rise in business demands and IT needs. Latin America and Middle East RAID market is at an emerging stage.

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Broadcom (Avago Technologies), Dell, FUJITSU, HP, Lenovo, Microsemi, Supermicro, and Areca Technology Corporation are some of the key players in the RAID market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

(RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Segments

(RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

(RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market

(RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market

(RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Technology

Value Chain of (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks

(RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks includes

North America (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market US Canada

Latin America (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market

Middle-East and Africa (RAID) Redundant Array of Independent Disks Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

