Automotive Parts and Components Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026

Complete study of the global Automotive Parts and Components market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Parts and Components industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Parts and Components production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Parts and Components market include _Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear Corp., Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Yazaki Corp., Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT Corp., Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive, Gestamp, BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai-WIA Corp, Magneti Marelli, Samvardhana Motherson

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Parts and Components industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Parts and Components manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Parts and Components industry.

Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Segment By Type:

Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Parts and Components industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Parts and Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Parts and Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Parts and Components market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Parts and Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Parts and Components market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Parts and Components Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Parts and Components

1.2 Automotive Parts and Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Driveline & Powertrain

1.2.3 Interiors & Exteriors

1.2.4 Electronics

1.2.5 Bodies & Chassis

1.2.6 Seating

1.2.7 Lighting

1.2.8 Wheel & Tires

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Automotive Parts and Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Parts and Components Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Parts and Components Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Parts and Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Parts and Components Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Parts and Components Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Parts and Components Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Parts and Components Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Parts and Components Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Parts and Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Parts and Components Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Parts and Components Business

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Denso Corp.

7.2.1 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Magna International

7.3.1 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental

7.4.1 Continental Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hyundai Mobis

7.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aisin Seiki

7.7.1 Aisin Seiki Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Faurecia

7.8.1 Faurecia Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Faurecia Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lear Corp.

7.9.1 Lear Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lear Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Valeo

7.10.1 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Delphi Automotive

7.11.1 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Yazaki Corp.

7.12.1 Delphi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Sumitomo Electric

7.13.1 Yazaki Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Yazaki Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 JTEKT Corp.

7.14.1 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Thyssenkrupp

7.15.1 JTEKT Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 JTEKT Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Mahle GmbH

7.16.1 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Yanfeng Automotive

7.17.1 Mahle GmbH Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Mahle GmbH Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 BASF

7.18.1 Yanfeng Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Yanfeng Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Calsonic Kansei Corp.

7.19.1 BASF Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 BASF Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Toyota Boshoku Corp.

7.20.1 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Schaeffler

7.21.1 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Panasonic Automotive

7.22.1 Schaeffler Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Schaeffler Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Toyoda Gosei

7.23.1 Panasonic Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Panasonic Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Autoliv

7.24.1 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 Hitachi Automotive

7.25.1 Autoliv Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.25.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.25.3 Autoliv Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.25.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.26 Gestamp

7.26.1 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.26.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.26.3 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.26.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.27 BorgWarner Inc.

7.27.1 Gestamp Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.27.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.27.3 Gestamp Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.27.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.28 Hyundai-WIA Corp

7.28.1 BorgWarner Inc. Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.28.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.28.3 BorgWarner Inc. Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.28.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.29 Magneti Marelli

7.29.1 Hyundai-WIA Corp Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.29.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.29.3 Hyundai-WIA Corp Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.29.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.30 Samvardhana Motherson

7.30.1 Magneti Marelli Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

7.30.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.30.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.30.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts and Components Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Automotive Parts and Components Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts and Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Parts and Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Parts and Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Parts and Components

8.4 Automotive Parts and Components Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Parts and Components Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Parts and Components Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Parts and Components (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Parts and Components (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Parts and Components (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Parts and Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Parts and Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Parts and Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Parts and Components Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Parts and Components

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Parts and Components by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Parts and Components by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Parts and Components by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Parts and Components 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Parts and Components by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Parts and Components by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Parts and Components by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Parts and Components by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

