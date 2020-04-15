Automotive Secondary Harness Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Lear Corporation. (US), Delphi Automotive (US)

Complete study of the global Automotive Secondary Harness market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Secondary Harness industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Secondary Harness production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Secondary Harness market include _Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Lear Corporation. (US), Delphi Automotive (US), Yazaki Corporation. (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nexans (FR), Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN), Leoni AG (DE), THB Group (UK), Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group. (IN)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Secondary Harness industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Secondary Harness manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Secondary Harness industry.

Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Segment By Type:

Engine Harness, Cabin (Interiors) Harness, Door Harness, Airbag Harness, Electronic Parking Brakes Harness, Electronic Gear Shift System Harness

Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Segment By Application:

Engine Harness, Cabin (Interiors) Harness, Door Harness, Airbag Harness, Electronic Parking Brakes Harness, Electronic Gear Shift System Harness

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Secondary Harness industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Secondary Harness market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Secondary Harness industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Secondary Harness market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Secondary Harness market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Secondary Harness market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Secondary Harness Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Secondary Harness Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Secondary Harness Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Engine Harness

1.2.2 Cabin (Interiors) Harness

1.2.3 Door Harness

1.2.4 Airbag Harness

1.2.5 Electronic Parking Brakes Harness

1.2.6 Electronic Gear Shift System Harness

1.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Secondary Harness Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Secondary Harness Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Secondary Harness Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Secondary Harness Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Secondary Harness Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Secondary Harness Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Secondary Harness as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Secondary Harness Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Secondary Harness Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Secondary Harness by Application

4.1 Automotive Secondary Harness Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Secondary Harness Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Secondary Harness by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness by Application 5 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Secondary Harness Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Secondary Harness Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Secondary Harness Business

10.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

10.1.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.1.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

10.2 Lear Corporation. (US)

10.2.1 Lear Corporation. (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lear Corporation. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Lear Corporation. (US) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Lear Corporation. (US) Recent Development

10.3 Delphi Automotive (US)

10.3.1 Delphi Automotive (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Delphi Automotive (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Delphi Automotive (US) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Delphi Automotive (US) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.3.5 Delphi Automotive (US) Recent Development

10.4 Yazaki Corporation. (Japan)

10.4.1 Yazaki Corporation. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yazaki Corporation. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yazaki Corporation. (Japan) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yazaki Corporation. (Japan) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.4.5 Yazaki Corporation. (Japan) Recent Development

10.5 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

10.5.1 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.5.5 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

10.6 Nexans (FR)

10.6.1 Nexans (FR) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nexans (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nexans (FR) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nexans (FR) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.6.5 Nexans (FR) Recent Development

10.7 Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN)

10.7.1 Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.7.5 Samvardhana Motherson Group (IN) Recent Development

10.8 Leoni AG (DE)

10.8.1 Leoni AG (DE) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Leoni AG (DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Leoni AG (DE) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Leoni AG (DE) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.8.5 Leoni AG (DE) Recent Development

10.9 THB Group (UK)

10.9.1 THB Group (UK) Corporation Information

10.9.2 THB Group (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 THB Group (UK) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 THB Group (UK) Automotive Secondary Harness Products Offered

10.9.5 THB Group (UK) Recent Development

10.10 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group. (IN)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Secondary Harness Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group. (IN) Automotive Secondary Harness Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group. (IN) Recent Development 11 Automotive Secondary Harness Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Secondary Harness Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Secondary Harness Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

