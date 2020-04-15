Electric Truck Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|Dongfeng, Hino Motors, Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)

Complete study of the global Electric Truck market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Truck industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Truck production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Truck market include _Dongfeng, Hino Motors, Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso), PACCAR, Isuzu, Navistar, Renault, BYD, Smith Electric Vehicles, Zenith Motors, Alke XT, Voltia

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Truck industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Truck manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Truck industry.

Global Electric Truck Market Segment By Type:

TheMedium-duty Truck, Heavy-duty Truck

Global Electric Truck Market Segment By Application:

Medium-duty Truck, Heavy-duty Truck

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Truck industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Electric Truck Market Overview

1.1 Electric Truck Product Overview

1.2 Electric Truck Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Medium-duty Truck

1.2.2 Heavy-duty Truck

1.3 Global Electric Truck Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Truck Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Truck Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electric Truck Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Electric Truck Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Truck Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Truck Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Truck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Truck Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Truck Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Truck Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Truck as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Truck Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Truck Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Truck Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Truck Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Truck Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Truck Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electric Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electric Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electric Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electric Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electric Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electric Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electric Truck by Application

4.1 Electric Truck Segment by Application

4.1.1 Logistics

4.1.2 Municipal

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Electric Truck Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Truck Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Truck Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Truck Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Truck by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Truck by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Truck by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck by Application 5 North America Electric Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electric Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Truck Business

10.1 Dongfeng

10.1.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dongfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dongfeng Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dongfeng Electric Truck Products Offered

10.1.5 Dongfeng Recent Development

10.2 Hino Motors

10.2.1 Hino Motors Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hino Motors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hino Motors Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Hino Motors Recent Development

10.3 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)

10.3.1 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Electric Truck Products Offered

10.3.5 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Recent Development

10.4 PACCAR

10.4.1 PACCAR Corporation Information

10.4.2 PACCAR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 PACCAR Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 PACCAR Electric Truck Products Offered

10.4.5 PACCAR Recent Development

10.5 Isuzu

10.5.1 Isuzu Corporation Information

10.5.2 Isuzu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Isuzu Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Isuzu Electric Truck Products Offered

10.5.5 Isuzu Recent Development

10.6 Navistar

10.6.1 Navistar Corporation Information

10.6.2 Navistar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Navistar Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Navistar Electric Truck Products Offered

10.6.5 Navistar Recent Development

10.7 Renault

10.7.1 Renault Corporation Information

10.7.2 Renault Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Renault Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Renault Electric Truck Products Offered

10.7.5 Renault Recent Development

10.8 BYD

10.8.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.8.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BYD Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BYD Electric Truck Products Offered

10.8.5 BYD Recent Development

10.9 Smith Electric Vehicles

10.9.1 Smith Electric Vehicles Corporation Information

10.9.2 Smith Electric Vehicles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Smith Electric Vehicles Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Smith Electric Vehicles Electric Truck Products Offered

10.9.5 Smith Electric Vehicles Recent Development

10.10 Zenith Motors

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zenith Motors Electric Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zenith Motors Recent Development

10.11 Alke XT

10.11.1 Alke XT Corporation Information

10.11.2 Alke XT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Alke XT Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Alke XT Electric Truck Products Offered

10.11.5 Alke XT Recent Development

10.12 Voltia

10.12.1 Voltia Corporation Information

10.12.2 Voltia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Voltia Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Voltia Electric Truck Products Offered

10.12.5 Voltia Recent Development 11 Electric Truck Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Truck Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Truck Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

