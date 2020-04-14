Manufacturers of Consumer Engagement Solutions Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

Consumer Engagement Solutions Market: Introduction

Owing to the increasing penetration of internet and adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc., an increased consumer interaction is witnessed on the web, across various industry verticals. As a part of their strategy of retaining and expanding their consumer base, business enterprises across the globe, are focusing on enhancing the end-user experience of its customers. Thus, the consumer engagement solution was introduced.

Consumer Engagement Solution is an integration of consumer engagement software and services, which in conjunction were introduced to manage customer communications and interactions throughout a variety of channels and touchpoints. An affinity for the adoption of consumer engagement solutions is witnessed amongst the enterprises across the globe, owing to the advantages associated with the same. Some of the key solutions offered by consumer engagement solutions include omni-channel platform, reporting and analytics, workforce optimization, automation, engagement application development, self-service, and various others.

Consumer Engagement Solutions market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and, is furthermore, expected to boom during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for a seamless customer experience.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23974

Consumer Engagement Solutions Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of internet and advanced/smart consumer electronic devices is expected to be the primary driving factor for the global consumer engagement solutions market. This is further complimented by continuous introduction of advanced solutions and technology such as IoT as it is expected to supplement the adoption of consumer engagement solutions, owing to the assistance offered by IoT in enabling consumer engagement solutions. Thus, an integration of IoT with consumer engagement solutions, is expected to be a major driving factor for the global consumer engagement solutions market. In addition to this, increasing establishments of business enterprises aiming at offering omni-channel solutions to its customers, is also expected to impel the growth of consumer engagement solutions market, in terms of value.

However, issues such as complexities associated with the implementation of consumer engagement software, data breaches, and lack of resources (especially in regions lacking infrastructural development) are some of the factors challenging the adoption of consumer engagement solutions.

Consumer Engagement Solutions Market: Segmentation

Global Consumer Engagement Solutions market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise type, industry vertical, solution and region.

Segmentation for Consumer Engagement Solutions market by component:

On the basis of component, the consumer engagement solutions market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services

Owing to the increasing implementation of consumer engagement solutions by the enterprises, globally, an increased demand for the services of the same is also witnessed. Thus, services segment is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast period. However, in terms of revenue, solutions segment is expected to dominate the global consumer engagement solutions market, throughout the forecast period.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/23974

Segmentation for Consumer Engagement Solutions market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the consumer engagement solutions market can be segmented as:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Business Enterprises (SMBs)

Of the above mentioned segment, small and medium sized enterprises is expected to witness a higher growth rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing establishments of SMBs globally, especially in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico etc. This growth is further supplemented by the increasing demand for an enhanced customer experience, witnessed from the end-user.

Segmentation for Consumer Engagement Solutions market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the consumer engagement solutions market can be segmented as:

Retail

BFSI

Telecommunication

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Of the above mentioned segment, BFSI and retail segments are expected to exhibit considerably high CAGRs during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for omni-channel solutions and enhanced end-user experience, from the following industry verticals.

Consumer Engagement Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the consumer engagement solutions market are IBM Corporation, Accenture, Verint, Pegasystems Inc., Astute Solutions, Avaya Inc., Aspect, Affinion Group, Salesforce.com, inc., Hexaware Technologies, Infosys Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., and various others.

Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering consumer engagement solutions solutions) are focusing on enhancing their offerings by partnering with various solution providers. For instance, in January 2018, Avaya and Verint partnered with an intention of enhancing the end-user experience of the customers.

Consumer Engagement Solutions Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the consumer engagement solutions market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global consumer engagement solutions market during the forecast period, owing to high demand for a seamless customer experience witnessed from the end-users and the increasing implementation of customer engagement solutions by various enterprises, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Consumer Engagement Solutions market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of internet, enabling the implementation of consumer engagement solution, across various enterprises of the region. Increasing establishments of SMBs is further expected to supplement the demand for consumer engagement solutions, in the region. Besides this, Latin America is also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Consumer Engagement Solutions market segments

Global Consumer Engagement Solutions market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Consumer Engagement Solutions market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Consumer Engagement Solutions market

Global Consumer Engagement Solutions market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Consumer Engagement Solutions market

Consumer Engagement Solutions technology

Value Chain of Consumer Engagement Solutions

Global Consumer Engagement Solutions market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Consumer Engagement Solutions market includes

North America Consumer Engagement Solutions market U.S. Canada

Latin America Consumer Engagement Solutions market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Consumer Engagement Solutions market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Consumer Engagement Solutions market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Consumer Engagement Solutions market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Consumer Engagement Solutions market

China Consumer Engagement Solutions market

Middle East and Africa Consumer Engagement Solutions market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint