Battery Electric Bus Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|Yutong, DFAC, BYD

Complete study of the global Battery Electric Bus market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Battery Electric Bus industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Battery Electric Bus production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Battery Electric Bus market include _Yutong, DFAC, BYD, King Long, Zhong Tong, Foton, ANKAI, Guangtong, Nanjing Gold Dragon, Volvo, New Flyer, Daimler, Gillig

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Battery Electric Bus industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Battery Electric Bus manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Battery Electric Bus industry.

Global Battery Electric Bus Market Segment By Type:

ANI-MH Battery, Lithium ion Battery, Other

Global Battery Electric Bus Market Segment By Application:

NI-MH Battery, Lithium ion Battery, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Battery Electric Bus industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Battery Electric Bus market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Battery Electric Bus industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Battery Electric Bus market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Battery Electric Bus market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Battery Electric Bus market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Battery Electric Bus Market Overview

1.1 Battery Electric Bus Product Overview

1.2 Battery Electric Bus Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 NI-MH Battery

1.2.2 Lithium ion Battery

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Battery Electric Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Battery Electric Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Battery Electric Bus Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Battery Electric Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Battery Electric Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Battery Electric Bus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Battery Electric Bus Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Battery Electric Bus Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Battery Electric Bus Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Battery Electric Bus as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Battery Electric Bus Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Battery Electric Bus Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Battery Electric Bus Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Battery Electric Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Battery Electric Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Battery Electric Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Battery Electric Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Battery Electric Bus by Application

4.1 Battery Electric Bus Segment by Application

4.1.1 Public Transit

4.1.2 Highway Transportation

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Battery Electric Bus Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Battery Electric Bus Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Battery Electric Bus by Application

4.5.2 Europe Battery Electric Bus by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Battery Electric Bus by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus by Application 5 North America Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Electric Bus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Battery Electric Bus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Battery Electric Bus Business

10.1 Yutong

10.1.1 Yutong Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yutong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yutong Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yutong Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.1.5 Yutong Recent Development

10.2 DFAC

10.2.1 DFAC Corporation Information

10.2.2 DFAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DFAC Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DFAC Recent Development

10.3 BYD

10.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.3.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BYD Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BYD Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.3.5 BYD Recent Development

10.4 King Long

10.4.1 King Long Corporation Information

10.4.2 King Long Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 King Long Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 King Long Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.4.5 King Long Recent Development

10.5 Zhong Tong

10.5.1 Zhong Tong Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zhong Tong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Zhong Tong Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Zhong Tong Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.5.5 Zhong Tong Recent Development

10.6 Foton

10.6.1 Foton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Foton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Foton Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Foton Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.6.5 Foton Recent Development

10.7 ANKAI

10.7.1 ANKAI Corporation Information

10.7.2 ANKAI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 ANKAI Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ANKAI Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.7.5 ANKAI Recent Development

10.8 Guangtong

10.8.1 Guangtong Corporation Information

10.8.2 Guangtong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Guangtong Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Guangtong Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.8.5 Guangtong Recent Development

10.9 Nanjing Gold Dragon

10.9.1 Nanjing Gold Dragon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nanjing Gold Dragon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nanjing Gold Dragon Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.9.5 Nanjing Gold Dragon Recent Development

10.10 Volvo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Battery Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Volvo Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.11 New Flyer

10.11.1 New Flyer Corporation Information

10.11.2 New Flyer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 New Flyer Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 New Flyer Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.11.5 New Flyer Recent Development

10.12 Daimler

10.12.1 Daimler Corporation Information

10.12.2 Daimler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Daimler Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Daimler Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.12.5 Daimler Recent Development

10.13 Gillig

10.13.1 Gillig Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gillig Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Gillig Battery Electric Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Gillig Battery Electric Bus Products Offered

10.13.5 Gillig Recent Development 11 Battery Electric Bus Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Battery Electric Bus Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Battery Electric Bus Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

