Connected Car Devices Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation

Complete study of the global Connected Car Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Connected Car Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Connected Car Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Connected Car Devices market include _Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv, Valeo S.A., Visteon Corporation, Magna International, Infineon Technologies AG, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Connected Car Devices industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Connected Car Devices manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Connected Car Devices industry.

Global Connected Car Devices Market Segment By Type:

DriverVehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P), Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

Global Connected Car Devices Market Segment By Application:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P), Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Connected Car Devices industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Connected Car Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Car Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Connected Car Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Car Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Car Devices market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Connected Car Devices Market Overview

1.1 Connected Car Devices Product Overview

1.2 Connected Car Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

1.2.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

1.2.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P)

1.2.4 Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

1.3 Global Connected Car Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Connected Car Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Connected Car Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Connected Car Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Connected Car Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Connected Car Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Connected Car Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Connected Car Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Connected Car Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Connected Car Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Connected Car Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Connected Car Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Connected Car Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Connected Car Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Connected Car Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Connected Car Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Connected Car Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Connected Car Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Connected Car Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Connected Car Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Connected Car Devices Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Connected Car Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Connected Car Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Connected Car Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Connected Car Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Connected Car Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Connected Car Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Connected Car Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Connected Car Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Connected Car Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Connected Car Devices by Application

4.1 Connected Car Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Connected Car Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Connected Car Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Connected Car Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Connected Car Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Connected Car Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe Connected Car Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Connected Car Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices by Application 5 North America Connected Car Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Connected Car Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Connected Car Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Car Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Connected Car Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Car Devices Business

10.1 Continental AG

10.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Continental AG Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Continental AG Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.2 Delphi Automotive PLC

10.2.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

10.2.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

10.3 Denso Corporation

10.3.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Denso Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Denso Corporation Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Denso Corporation Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

10.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

10.6 Autoliv

10.6.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

10.6.2 Autoliv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Autoliv Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Autoliv Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Autoliv Recent Development

10.7 Valeo S.A.

10.7.1 Valeo S.A. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Valeo S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Valeo S.A. Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Valeo S.A. Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Valeo S.A. Recent Development

10.8 Visteon Corporation

10.8.1 Visteon Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Visteon Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Visteon Corporation Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Visteon Corporation Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Visteon Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Magna International

10.9.1 Magna International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Magna International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Magna International Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Magna International Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Magna International Recent Development

10.10 Infineon Technologies AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Connected Car Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Infineon Technologies AG Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

10.11 Harman International Industries, Incorporated

10.11.1 Harman International Industries, Incorporated Corporation Information

10.11.2 Harman International Industries, Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Harman International Industries, Incorporated Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Harman International Industries, Incorporated Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Harman International Industries, Incorporated Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic Corporation

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Panasonic Corporation Connected Car Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Panasonic Corporation Connected Car Devices Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development 11 Connected Car Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Connected Car Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Connected Car Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

