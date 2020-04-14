Steering Columns Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer

Complete study of the global Steering Columns market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Steering Columns industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Steering Columns production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Steering Columns market include _Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer, ThyssenKrupp, TRW, NSK, Mando, Schaeffler, Continental, Fuji Kiko, Showa, Namyang, Henglong, Coram Group, Yamada

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Steering Columns industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Steering Columns manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Steering Columns industry.

Global Steering Columns Market Segment By Type:

Non-adjustable Steering Columns, Manually Adjustable Steering Columns, Electrically Adjustable Steering Columns

Global Steering Columns Market Segment By Application:

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Steering Columns industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steering Columns market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steering Columns industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steering Columns market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steering Columns market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steering Columns market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Steering Columns Market Overview

1.1 Steering Columns Product Overview

1.2 Steering Columns Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Non-adjustable Steering Columns

1.2.2 Manually Adjustable Steering Columns

1.2.3 Electrically Adjustable Steering Columns

1.3 Global Steering Columns Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Steering Columns Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Steering Columns Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Steering Columns Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Steering Columns Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Steering Columns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Steering Columns Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Steering Columns Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Steering Columns Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Steering Columns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Steering Columns Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Steering Columns Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Steering Columns Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Steering Columns Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steering Columns Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steering Columns Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Steering Columns Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steering Columns Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steering Columns Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steering Columns Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steering Columns Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steering Columns as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steering Columns Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steering Columns Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Steering Columns Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Steering Columns Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steering Columns Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steering Columns Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Steering Columns Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Steering Columns Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Steering Columns Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Steering Columns Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Steering Columns Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Steering Columns Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Steering Columns Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Steering Columns Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Steering Columns by Application

4.1 Steering Columns Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Steering Columns Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Steering Columns Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Steering Columns Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Steering Columns Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Steering Columns by Application

4.5.2 Europe Steering Columns by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Steering Columns by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns by Application 5 North America Steering Columns Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Steering Columns Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Steering Columns Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steering Columns Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Steering Columns Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steering Columns Business

10.1 Bosch

10.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bosch Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bosch Steering Columns Products Offered

10.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.2 JTEKT

10.2.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

10.2.2 JTEKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 JTEKT Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 JTEKT Recent Development

10.3 Nexteer

10.3.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nexteer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nexteer Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nexteer Steering Columns Products Offered

10.3.5 Nexteer Recent Development

10.4 ThyssenKrupp

10.4.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.4.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ThyssenKrupp Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ThyssenKrupp Steering Columns Products Offered

10.4.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.5 TRW

10.5.1 TRW Corporation Information

10.5.2 TRW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TRW Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TRW Steering Columns Products Offered

10.5.5 TRW Recent Development

10.6 NSK

10.6.1 NSK Corporation Information

10.6.2 NSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 NSK Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NSK Steering Columns Products Offered

10.6.5 NSK Recent Development

10.7 Mando

10.7.1 Mando Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mando Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mando Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mando Steering Columns Products Offered

10.7.5 Mando Recent Development

10.8 Schaeffler

10.8.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

10.8.2 Schaeffler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Schaeffler Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Schaeffler Steering Columns Products Offered

10.8.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

10.9 Continental

10.9.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.9.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Continental Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Continental Steering Columns Products Offered

10.9.5 Continental Recent Development

10.10 Fuji Kiko

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steering Columns Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fuji Kiko Steering Columns Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fuji Kiko Recent Development

10.11 Showa

10.11.1 Showa Corporation Information

10.11.2 Showa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Showa Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Showa Steering Columns Products Offered

10.11.5 Showa Recent Development

10.12 Namyang

10.12.1 Namyang Corporation Information

10.12.2 Namyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Namyang Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Namyang Steering Columns Products Offered

10.12.5 Namyang Recent Development

10.13 Henglong

10.13.1 Henglong Corporation Information

10.13.2 Henglong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Henglong Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Henglong Steering Columns Products Offered

10.13.5 Henglong Recent Development

10.14 Coram Group

10.14.1 Coram Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Coram Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Coram Group Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Coram Group Steering Columns Products Offered

10.14.5 Coram Group Recent Development

10.15 Yamada

10.15.1 Yamada Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yamada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Yamada Steering Columns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Yamada Steering Columns Products Offered

10.15.5 Yamada Recent Development 11 Steering Columns Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steering Columns Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steering Columns Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

