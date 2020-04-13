Transdermal Patch Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis

The global Transdermal Patch market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Transdermal Patch market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Transdermal Patch Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Transdermal Patch market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Transdermal Patch market.

Key companies operating in the global Transdermal Patch market include: Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB Pharma, Mylan, Nitto Denko, Teikoku Seiyaku, GSK, Luye Pharma Group, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer, Mundipharma, Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical ,

Leading players of the global Transdermal Patch market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Transdermal Patch market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Transdermal Patch market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Transdermal Patch market.

Transdermal Patch Market Leading Players

Transdermal Patch Segmentation by Product

, Methyl Salicylate-based Patch, Rivastigmine Fentanyl Nicotine Estradiol Others,

Transdermal Patch Segmentation by Application

, Relieve Pain, Smoking Stopping, Cardiovascular Diseases, Menopausal Syndrome, Others,

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Transdermal Patch market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Transdermal Patch market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Transdermal Patch market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Transdermal Patch market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Transdermal Patch market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Transdermal Patch market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Transdermal Patch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transdermal Patch

1.2 Transdermal Patch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Methyl Salicylate-based Patch

1.2.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

1.2.4 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

1.2.5 Nicotine Transdermal Patch

1.2.6 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Transdermal Patch Segment by Application

1.3.1 Transdermal Patch Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Relieve Pain

1.3.3 Smoking Stopping

1.3.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.3.5 Menopausal Syndrome

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Transdermal Patch Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Transdermal Patch Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Transdermal Patch Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Transdermal Patch Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Transdermal Patch Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Transdermal Patch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transdermal Patch Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Transdermal Patch Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Transdermal Patch Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Transdermal Patch Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Transdermal Patch Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Transdermal Patch Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Transdermal Patch Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Transdermal Patch Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Transdermal Patch Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Transdermal Patch Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transdermal Patch Business

6.1 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.3 Novartis

6.3.1 Novartis Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Novartis Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Novartis Products Offered

6.3.5 Novartis Recent Development

6.4 UCB Pharma

6.4.1 UCB Pharma Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 UCB Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 UCB Pharma Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 UCB Pharma Products Offered

6.4.5 UCB Pharma Recent Development

6.5 Mylan

6.5.1 Mylan Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Mylan Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Mylan Products Offered

6.5.5 Mylan Recent Development

6.6 Nitto Denko

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Nitto Denko Products Offered

6.6.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

6.7 Teikoku Seiyaku

6.6.1 Teikoku Seiyaku Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Teikoku Seiyaku Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Teikoku Seiyaku Products Offered

6.7.5 Teikoku Seiyaku Recent Development

6.8 GSK

6.8.1 GSK Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 GSK Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 GSK Products Offered

6.8.5 GSK Recent Development

6.9 Luye Pharma Group

6.9.1 Luye Pharma Group Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Luye Pharma Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Luye Pharma Group Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Luye Pharma Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Luye Pharma Group Recent Development

6.10 Pfizer

6.10.1 Pfizer Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Pfizer Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.10.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.11 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.11.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.11.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.12 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

6.12.1 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Products Offered

6.12.5 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Development

6.13 Bayer

6.13.1 Bayer Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Bayer Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Bayer Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Bayer Products Offered

6.13.5 Bayer Recent Development

6.14 Mundipharma

6.14.1 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Mundipharma Products Offered

6.14.5 Mundipharma Recent Development

6.15 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme

6.15.1 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Products Offered

6.15.5 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Recent Development

6.16 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

6.16.1 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.16.5 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Recent Development 7 Transdermal Patch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Transdermal Patch Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Transdermal Patch

7.4 Transdermal Patch Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Transdermal Patch Distributors List

8.3 Transdermal Patch Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Transdermal Patch by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transdermal Patch by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Transdermal Patch by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transdermal Patch by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Transdermal Patch by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transdermal Patch by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Transdermal Patch Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Transdermal Patch Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Transdermal Patch Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

