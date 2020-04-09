COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Engine Oil Pump – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Engine Oil Pump production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump market include _ AISIN, Magna, SHW, Mahle, STACKPOLE, Rheinmetall, Shenglong Group, Bosch, Nidec, Hunan Oil Pump Co, ZF

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Engine Oil Pump manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Engine Oil Pump industry.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Segment By Type:

Mechanical Oil Pump, Electric Oil Pump

Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Segment By Application:

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Engine Oil Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Engine Oil Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Engine Oil Pump market?

TOC

1 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical Oil Pump

1.2.2 Electric Oil Pump

1.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Engine Oil Pump Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Engine Oil Pump Industry

1.5.1.1 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive Engine Oil Pump Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Engine Oil Pump Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Engine Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Engine Oil Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Engine Oil Pump as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Engine Oil Pump Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump by Application

4.1 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Engine Oil Pump Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump by Application 5 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Engine Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Engine Oil Pump Business

10.1 AISIN

10.1.1 AISIN Corporation Information

10.1.2 AISIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AISIN Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AISIN Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.1.5 AISIN Recent Development

10.2 Magna

10.2.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.2.2 Magna Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Magna Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AISIN Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.2.5 Magna Recent Development

10.3 SHW

10.3.1 SHW Corporation Information

10.3.2 SHW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SHW Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SHW Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.3.5 SHW Recent Development

10.4 Mahle

10.4.1 Mahle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mahle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mahle Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mahle Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.4.5 Mahle Recent Development

10.5 STACKPOLE

10.5.1 STACKPOLE Corporation Information

10.5.2 STACKPOLE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 STACKPOLE Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 STACKPOLE Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.5.5 STACKPOLE Recent Development

10.6 Rheinmetall

10.6.1 Rheinmetall Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rheinmetall Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.6.5 Rheinmetall Recent Development

10.7 Shenglong Group

10.7.1 Shenglong Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shenglong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shenglong Group Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shenglong Group Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.7.5 Shenglong Group Recent Development

10.8 Bosch

10.8.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bosch Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bosch Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.8.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.9 Nidec

10.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nidec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nidec Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nidec Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.9.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.10 Hunan Oil Pump Co

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hunan Oil Pump Co Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hunan Oil Pump Co Recent Development

10.11 ZF

10.11.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.11.2 ZF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ZF Automotive Engine Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ZF Automotive Engine Oil Pump Products Offered

10.11.5 ZF Recent Development 11 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Engine Oil Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

