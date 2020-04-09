COVID-19 Impact on Vechilce Aluminum Wheels – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vechilce Aluminum Wheels production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels market include _ CITIC Dicastal, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries, Borbet, Iochpe-Maxion, Alcoa, Wanfeng Auto, Lizhong Group, Topy Group, Enkei Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Accuride, YHI, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vechilce Aluminum Wheels manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vechilce Aluminum Wheels industry.

Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Segment By Type:

Casting Aluminum Wheels, Forging Aluminum Wheels, Other

Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Segment By Application:

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Product Overview

1.2 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casting Aluminum Wheels

1.2.2 Forging Aluminum Wheels

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Industry

1.5.1.1 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vechilce Aluminum Wheels as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels by Application

4.1 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels by Application 5 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Business

10.1 CITIC Dicastal

10.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

10.2 Ronal Wheels

10.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ronal Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ronal Wheels Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CITIC Dicastal Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

10.3 Superior Industries

10.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Superior Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Superior Industries Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Superior Industries Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

10.4 Borbet

10.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

10.4.2 Borbet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Borbet Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Borbet Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.4.5 Borbet Recent Development

10.5 Iochpe-Maxion

10.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

10.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Iochpe-Maxion Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.5.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

10.6 Alcoa

10.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Alcoa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alcoa Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.6.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.7 Wanfeng Auto

10.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.7.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

10.8 Lizhong Group

10.8.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lizhong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lizhong Group Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lizhong Group Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.8.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

10.9 Topy Group

10.9.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Topy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Topy Group Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Topy Group Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.9.5 Topy Group Recent Development

10.10 Enkei Wheels

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Enkei Wheels Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

10.11 Zhejiang Jinfei

10.11.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

10.12 Accuride

10.12.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.12.2 Accuride Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Accuride Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Accuride Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.12.5 Accuride Recent Development

10.13 YHI

10.13.1 YHI Corporation Information

10.13.2 YHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 YHI Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 YHI Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.13.5 YHI Recent Development

10.14 Yueling Wheels

10.14.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yueling Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Yueling Wheels Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yueling Wheels Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.14.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

10.15 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

10.15.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development 11 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vechilce Aluminum Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

