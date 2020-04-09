Micro-LED Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Micro-LED Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Micro-LED Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Micro-LED Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Micro-LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Micro-LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Micro-LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Micro-LED market include _ Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Micro-LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Micro-LED manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Micro-LED industry.

Global Micro-LED Market Segment By Type:

Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels, In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

Global Micro-LED Market Segment By Application:

2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Micro-LED industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro-LED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Micro-LED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro-LED market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro-LED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro-LED market?

TOC

1 Micro-LED Market Overview

1.1 Micro-LED Product Overview

1.2 Micro-LED Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small Sized Panels

1.2.2 Medium Sized Panels

1.2.3 Large Size Panels

1.3 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Micro-LED Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Micro-LED Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Micro-LED Industry

1.5.1.1 Micro-LED Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Micro-LED Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Micro-LED Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Micro-LED Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Micro-LED Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micro-LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Micro-LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Micro-LED Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Micro-LED Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Micro-LED as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Micro-LED Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Micro-LED Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Micro-LED Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Micro-LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Micro-LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Micro-LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Micro-LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Micro-LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Micro-LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Micro-LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Micro-LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Micro-LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Micro-LED by Application

4.1 Micro-LED Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cellphone

4.1.2 Wearable Watch Device

4.1.3 AR/VR

4.1.4 TV

4.1.5 Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

4.2 Global Micro-LED Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Micro-LED Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Micro-LED Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Micro-LED by Application

4.5.2 Europe Micro-LED by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Micro-LED by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED by Application 5 North America Micro-LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Micro-LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Micro-LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Micro-LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-LED Business

10.1 Samsung Electronics

10.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

10.2 Apple

10.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.2.2 Apple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Apple Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Products Offered

10.2.5 Apple Recent Development

10.3 Sony

10.3.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sony Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sony Micro-LED Products Offered

10.3.5 Sony Recent Development

10.4 Jbd

10.4.1 Jbd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jbd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Jbd Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jbd Micro-LED Products Offered

10.4.5 Jbd Recent Development

10.5 Lumens

10.5.1 Lumens Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lumens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Lumens Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Lumens Micro-LED Products Offered

10.5.5 Lumens Recent Development

10.6 LG Display

10.6.1 LG Display Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Display Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LG Display Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LG Display Micro-LED Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Display Recent Development

10.7 Innolux Corporation

10.7.1 Innolux Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Innolux Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Products Offered

10.7.5 Innolux Corporation Recent Development

10.8 VueReal

10.8.1 VueReal Corporation Information

10.8.2 VueReal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 VueReal Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 VueReal Micro-LED Products Offered

10.8.5 VueReal Recent Development

10.9 Plessey Semiconductors

10.9.1 Plessey Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.9.2 Plessey Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Products Offered

10.9.5 Plessey Semiconductors Recent Development

10.10 AU Optronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Micro-LED Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AU Optronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AU Optronics Recent Development

10.11 Lumiode

10.11.1 Lumiode Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lumiode Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lumiode Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lumiode Micro-LED Products Offered

10.11.5 Lumiode Recent Development

10.12 eLux, Inc.

10.12.1 eLux, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 eLux, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Products Offered

10.12.5 eLux, Inc. Recent Development 11 Micro-LED Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Micro-LED Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Micro-LED Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

