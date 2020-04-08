COVID-19 Impact on Electric Motorcycle – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Electric Motorcycle market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Motorcycle industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Motorcycle production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Motorcycle market include _, Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra, TAILG, Lima, BYVIN, Zongshen Electric Motorcycle, Wuyang Honda, HONG ER DA, Lvjia, Slane, Opai Electric, Supaq, Xiaodao Ebike, Sykee, Aucma EV, Terra Motor, Govecs, ZEV, Zero Motorcycles

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Motorcycle industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Motorcycle manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Motorcycle industry.

Global Electric Motorcycle Market Segment By Type:

, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter

Global Electric Motorcycle Market Segment By Application:

, 60 yrs

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Motorcycle industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Motorcycle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Motorcycle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Motorcycle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Motorcycle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Motorcycle market?

TOC

1 Electric Motorcycle Market Overview

1.1 Electric Motorcycle Product Overview

1.2 Electric Motorcycle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Motorcycle

1.2.2 Electric Scooter

1.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Motorcycle Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Motorcycle Industry

1.5.1.1 Electric Motorcycle Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Electric Motorcycle Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Electric Motorcycle Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Motorcycle Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Motorcycle Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Motorcycle Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Motorcycle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Motorcycle Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Motorcycle Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Motorcycle as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Motorcycle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Motorcycle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Motorcycle Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electric Motorcycle by Application

4.1 Electric Motorcycle Segment by Application

4.1.1 <14 yrs

4.1.2 14-35 yrs

4.1.3 36-60 yrs

4.1.4 >60 yrs

4.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Motorcycle Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Motorcycle by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Motorcycle by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle by Application 5 North America Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Electric Motorcycle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Motorcycle Business

10.1 Yadea

10.1.1 Yadea Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yadea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yadea Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yadea Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.1.5 Yadea Recent Development

10.2 AIMA

10.2.1 AIMA Corporation Information

10.2.2 AIMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 AIMA Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Yadea Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.2.5 AIMA Recent Development

10.3 Lvyuan

10.3.1 Lvyuan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lvyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Lvyuan Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Lvyuan Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.3.5 Lvyuan Recent Development

10.4 Sunra

10.4.1 Sunra Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sunra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sunra Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sunra Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.4.5 Sunra Recent Development

10.5 TAILG

10.5.1 TAILG Corporation Information

10.5.2 TAILG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TAILG Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TAILG Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.5.5 TAILG Recent Development

10.6 Lima

10.6.1 Lima Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lima Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lima Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.6.5 Lima Recent Development

10.7 BYVIN

10.7.1 BYVIN Corporation Information

10.7.2 BYVIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BYVIN Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BYVIN Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.7.5 BYVIN Recent Development

10.8 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

10.8.1 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.8.5 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Recent Development

10.9 Wuyang Honda

10.9.1 Wuyang Honda Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wuyang Honda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wuyang Honda Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wuyang Honda Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.9.5 Wuyang Honda Recent Development

10.10 HONG ER DA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Motorcycle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HONG ER DA Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HONG ER DA Recent Development

10.11 Lvjia

10.11.1 Lvjia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lvjia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lvjia Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lvjia Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.11.5 Lvjia Recent Development

10.12 Slane

10.12.1 Slane Corporation Information

10.12.2 Slane Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Slane Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Slane Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.12.5 Slane Recent Development

10.13 Opai Electric

10.13.1 Opai Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Opai Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Opai Electric Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Opai Electric Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.13.5 Opai Electric Recent Development

10.14 Supaq

10.14.1 Supaq Corporation Information

10.14.2 Supaq Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Supaq Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Supaq Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.14.5 Supaq Recent Development

10.15 Xiaodao Ebike

10.15.1 Xiaodao Ebike Corporation Information

10.15.2 Xiaodao Ebike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Xiaodao Ebike Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Xiaodao Ebike Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.15.5 Xiaodao Ebike Recent Development

10.16 Sykee

10.16.1 Sykee Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sykee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sykee Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sykee Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.16.5 Sykee Recent Development

10.17 Aucma EV

10.17.1 Aucma EV Corporation Information

10.17.2 Aucma EV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Aucma EV Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Aucma EV Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.17.5 Aucma EV Recent Development

10.18 Terra Motor

10.18.1 Terra Motor Corporation Information

10.18.2 Terra Motor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Terra Motor Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Terra Motor Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.18.5 Terra Motor Recent Development

10.19 Govecs

10.19.1 Govecs Corporation Information

10.19.2 Govecs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Govecs Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Govecs Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.19.5 Govecs Recent Development

10.20 ZEV

10.20.1 ZEV Corporation Information

10.20.2 ZEV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 ZEV Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ZEV Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.20.5 ZEV Recent Development

10.21 Zero Motorcycles

10.21.1 Zero Motorcycles Corporation Information

10.21.2 Zero Motorcycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Zero Motorcycles Electric Motorcycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Zero Motorcycles Electric Motorcycle Products Offered

10.21.5 Zero Motorcycles Recent Development 11 Electric Motorcycle Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Motorcycle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Motorcycle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

