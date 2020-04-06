Solar PV Inverter Market Trends, Share, Report, Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar PV Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2020-2025”, the global solar PV inverter market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2019. A solar inverter, also known as PV inverter, is a device which plays a significant role in a solar electric power system. It converts the variable direct current (DC) output of a solar panel into the utility frequency alternating current (AC) which can then be supplied to the power grids or houses for operating different appliances. Moreover, it assists in maximizing the overall electricity production by varying the load and ensuring complete compliance with stringent policies of feeding electricity into the grid.

Market Trends:

Since several years, the demand for solar inverters was primarily accounted by the commercial and industrial sectors. However, on account of the rising environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the growing awareness among consumers about the importance of renewable energy sources, the demand for solar inverters is now also emerging from the residential sector. Moreover, inflating fossil fuel prices around the world are further driving the market. Apart from this, the declining cost of solar inverters in both the developed and developing economies is also impelling the growth of the market. Some of the other factors that are stimulating the market growth include technological advancements and the rising governmental support in several countries. Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 9.4 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.9% during 2020-25.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Central

String

Micro

Other Inverters

At present, central inverters dominate the market, holding the largest solar pv inverter market share.

Market Breakup by Voltage:

0 to < 1000 V

1000 – 1499 V

More Then > 1500 V

Currently, the < 1000 V solar PV inverter accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Utility

Residential

Small Commercial

Large Commercial

Industrial Scale.

Presently, the utility scale segment exhibits dominance in the market.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, holding the majority of the global share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

General Electric Company

SMA Solar Technology AG

Delta Energy Systems Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kstar New Energy Co. Ltd.

Sineng Electric Co. Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd.

Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd.

TBEA Sunoasis Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

