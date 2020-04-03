Wireless SoC Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026|Cypress Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Espressif Systems

Complete study of the global Wireless SoC market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wireless SoC industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wireless SoC production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Wireless SoC market include _:, Cypress Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Espressif Systems, Microchip Technology, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Realtek, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Wireless SoC industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wireless SoC manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wireless SoC industry.

Global Wireless SoC Market Segment By Type:

802.15.4, WiFi, Bluetooth

Global Wireless SoC Market Segment By Application:

, Audio, Non-Audio

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wireless SoC industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Wireless SoC Market Overview

1.1 Wireless SoC Product Overview

1.2 Wireless SoC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 802.15.4

1.2.2 WiFi

1.2.3 Bluetooth

1.3 Global Wireless SoC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wireless SoC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wireless SoC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wireless SoC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wireless SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wireless SoC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wireless SoC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wireless SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wireless SoC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wireless SoC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wireless SoC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Wireless SoC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless SoC Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless SoC Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wireless SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless SoC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wireless SoC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless SoC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless SoC Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless SoC as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless SoC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless SoC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wireless SoC Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wireless SoC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless SoC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wireless SoC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wireless SoC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wireless SoC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wireless SoC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wireless SoC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wireless SoC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wireless SoC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wireless SoC by Application

4.1 Wireless SoC Segment by Application

4.1.1 Audio

4.1.2 Non-Audio

4.2 Global Wireless SoC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wireless SoC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wireless SoC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wireless SoC Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wireless SoC by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wireless SoC by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wireless SoC by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC by Application 5 North America Wireless SoC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wireless SoC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wireless SoC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless SoC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Wireless SoC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless SoC Business

10.1 Cypress Semiconductor

10.1.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cypress Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Cypress Semiconductor Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cypress Semiconductor Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.1.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

10.2 Dialog Semiconductor

10.2.1 Dialog Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dialog Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dialog Semiconductor Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Development

10.3 Espressif Systems

10.3.1 Espressif Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Espressif Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Espressif Systems Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Espressif Systems Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.3.5 Espressif Systems Recent Development

10.4 Microchip Technology

10.4.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Microchip Technology Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Microchip Technology Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.4.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.5 Nordic Semiconductor

10.5.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nordic Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nordic Semiconductor Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nordic Semiconductor Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.5.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Development

10.6 NXP Semiconductors

10.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.6.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NXP Semiconductors Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.6.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.7 ON Semiconductor

10.7.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.7.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 ON Semiconductor Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ON Semiconductor Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.7.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.8 Qorvo

10.8.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Qorvo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Qorvo Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Qorvo Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.8.5 Qorvo Recent Development

10.9 Qualcomm

10.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Qualcomm Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Qualcomm Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.10 Realtek

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wireless SoC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Realtek Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Realtek Recent Development

10.11 Silicon Labs

10.11.1 Silicon Labs Corporation Information

10.11.2 Silicon Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Silicon Labs Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Silicon Labs Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.11.5 Silicon Labs Recent Development

10.12 STMicroelectronics

10.12.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.12.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 STMicroelectronics Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 STMicroelectronics Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.12.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.13 Toshiba

10.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.13.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Toshiba Wireless SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Toshiba Wireless SoC Products Offered

10.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development 11 Wireless SoC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wireless SoC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wireless SoC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

