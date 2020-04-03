GaN Transistor Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2026|AMCOM Communications, Ampleon, Integra Technologies

Complete study of the global GaN Transistor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GaN Transistor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GaN Transistor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global GaN Transistor market include _:, AMCOM Communications, Ampleon, Integra Technologies, Inc, MACOM, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, RFHIC, Wolfspeed, A Cree Company

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GaN Transistor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GaN Transistor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GaN Transistor industry.

Global GaN Transistor Market Segment By Type:

GaN on SiC, GaN on Si

Global GaN Transistor Market Segment By Application:

, Wireless Infrastructure, Radar, Aerospace & Defence, Test & Measurement, ISM

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GaN Transistor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GaN Transistor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GaN Transistor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GaN Transistor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GaN Transistor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GaN Transistor market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 GaN Transistor Market Overview

1.1 GaN Transistor Product Overview

1.2 GaN Transistor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GaN on SiC

1.2.2 GaN on Si

1.3 Global GaN Transistor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GaN Transistor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GaN Transistor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN Transistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global GaN Transistor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN Transistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GaN Transistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe GaN Transistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN Transistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global GaN Transistor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GaN Transistor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GaN Transistor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN Transistor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GaN Transistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Transistor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN Transistor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GaN Transistor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN Transistor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN Transistor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global GaN Transistor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GaN Transistor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GaN Transistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GaN Transistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America GaN Transistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America GaN Transistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe GaN Transistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe GaN Transistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America GaN Transistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America GaN Transistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global GaN Transistor by Application

4.1 GaN Transistor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wireless Infrastructure

4.1.2 Radar

4.1.3 Aerospace & Defence

4.1.4 Test & Measurement

4.1.5 ISM

4.2 Global GaN Transistor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GaN Transistor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GaN Transistor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GaN Transistor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GaN Transistor by Application

4.5.2 Europe GaN Transistor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GaN Transistor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor by Application 5 North America GaN Transistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe GaN Transistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America GaN Transistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Transistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Transistor Business

10.1 AMCOM Communications

10.1.1 AMCOM Communications Corporation Information

10.1.2 AMCOM Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AMCOM Communications GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AMCOM Communications GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.1.5 AMCOM Communications Recent Development

10.2 Ampleon

10.2.1 Ampleon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ampleon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ampleon GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Ampleon Recent Development

10.3 Integra Technologies, Inc

10.3.1 Integra Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Integra Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Integra Technologies, Inc GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Integra Technologies, Inc GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.3.5 Integra Technologies, Inc Recent Development

10.4 MACOM

10.4.1 MACOM Corporation Information

10.4.2 MACOM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 MACOM GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MACOM GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.4.5 MACOM Recent Development

10.5 Microchip Technology

10.5.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Microchip Technology GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Microchip Technology GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.5.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc Recent Development

10.7 NXP Semiconductors

10.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 NXP Semiconductors GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 NXP Semiconductors GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.8 Qorvo

10.8.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Qorvo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Qorvo GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Qorvo GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.8.5 Qorvo Recent Development

10.9 RFHIC

10.9.1 RFHIC Corporation Information

10.9.2 RFHIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 RFHIC GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 RFHIC GaN Transistor Products Offered

10.9.5 RFHIC Recent Development

10.10 Wolfspeed, A Cree Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GaN Transistor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wolfspeed, A Cree Company GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wolfspeed, A Cree Company Recent Development 11 GaN Transistor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GaN Transistor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GaN Transistor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

