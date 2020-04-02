Telecom Expense Management Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026| Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL

Complete study of the global Telecom Expense Management market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Telecom Expense Management industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Telecom Expense Management production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Telecom Expense Management market include _ Vodafone, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI, CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Telecom Expense Management industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Telecom Expense Management manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Telecom Expense Management industry.

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Segment By Type:

the Telecom Expense Management market is segmented into Dispute management, Inventory management, Invoice and contract management, Ordering and provisioning management, Reporting and business management, Sourcing management, Usage management, etc. Segment

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Telecom Expense Management industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Telecom Expense Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Telecom Expense Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Telecom Expense Management market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Telecom Expense Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Telecom Expense Management market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom Expense Management Revenue 1.4 Market Analysis by Type,

1.4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026,

1.4.2 Dispute management,

1.4.3 Inventory management,

1.4.4 Invoice and contract management,

1.4.5 Ordering and provisioning management,

1.4.6 Reporting and business management,

1.4.7 Sourcing management,

1.4.8 Usage management 1.5 Market by Application,

1.5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026,

1.5.2 Automotive,

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI),

1.5.4 Consumer goods and retail,

1.5.5 Healthcare,

1.5.6 Manufacturing,

1.5.7 Media and entertainment,

1.5.8 Transportation and logistics 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions 2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Telecom Expense Management Growth Trends by Regions,

2.2.1 Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2.2 Telecom Expense Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020),

2.2.3 Telecom Expense Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy,

2.3.1 Market Top Trends,

2.3.2 Market Drivers,

2.3.3 Market Challenges,

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis,

2.3.5 Telecom Expense Management Market Growth Strategy,

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Telecom Expense Management Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Telecom Expense Management Players by Market Size,

3.1.1 Global Top Telecom Expense Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020),

3.1.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020),

3.1.3 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Concentration Ratio,

3.2.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI),

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Telecom Expense Management Revenue in 2019 3.3 Telecom Expense Management Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.4 Key Players Telecom Expense Management Product Solution and Service 3.5 Date of Enter into Telecom Expense Management Market 3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Telecom Expense Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Telecom Expense Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 6.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020) 6.3 North America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 7.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020) 7.3 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China 8.1 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 8.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in China (2019-2020) 8.3 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.4 China Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 9.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020) 9.3 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 10.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India 11.1 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 11.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in India (2019-2020) 11.3 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 11.4 India Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America 12.1 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size (2015-2020) 12.2 Telecom Expense Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020) 12.3 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 12.4 Central & South America Telecom Expense Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles 13.1 Vodafone,

13.1.1 Vodafone Company Details,

13.1.2 Vodafone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.1.3 Vodafone Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020)),

13.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development 13.2 Dimension Data,

13.2.1 Dimension Data Company Details,

13.2.2 Dimension Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.2.3 Dimension Data Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.2.4 Dimension Data Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.2.5 Dimension Data Recent Development 13.3 IBM,

13.3.1 IBM Company Details,

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.3.3 IBM Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development 13.4 MDSL,

13.4.1 MDSL Company Details,

13.4.2 MDSL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.4.3 MDSL Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.4.4 MDSL Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.4.5 MDSL Recent Development 13.5 Tangoe,

13.5.1 Tangoe Company Details,

13.5.2 Tangoe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.5.3 Tangoe Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.5.4 Tangoe Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.5.5 Tangoe Recent Development 13.6 Accenture,

13.6.1 Accenture Company Details,

13.6.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.6.3 Accenture Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.6.5 Accenture Recent Development 13.7 CGI,

13.7.1 CGI Company Details,

13.7.2 CGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.7.3 CGI Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.7.4 CGI Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.7.5 CGI Recent Development 13.8 CSC,

13.8.1 CSC Company Details,

13.8.2 CSC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.8.3 CSC Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.8.4 CSC Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.8.5 CSC Recent Development 13.9 Econocom,

13.9.1 Econocom Company Details,

13.9.2 Econocom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.9.3 Econocom Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.9.4 Econocom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.9.5 Econocom Recent Development 13.10 Valicom,

13.10.1 Valicom Company Details,

13.10.2 Valicom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.10.3 Valicom Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

13.10.4 Valicom Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

13.10.5 Valicom Recent Development 13.11 Anatole,

10.11.1 Anatole Company Details,

10.11.2 Anatole Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.11.3 Anatole Telecom Expense Management Introduction,

10.11.4 Anatole Revenue in Telecom Expense Management Business (2015-2020),

10.11.5 Anatole Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology,

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Disclaimer 15.3 Author Details

