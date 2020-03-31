Network Monitoring Market by Offering (Equipment and Solutions & Services), Bandwidth (1 & 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps), Technology- Global Forecast to 2023

The Global report titled “Network Monitoring Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Network Monitoring Market is expected to reach from US$ 1.82 Billion in 2018 to US$ 2.93 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2023.The market report of Network Monitoring Initiator identifies key market players as Gigamon (US), NetScout Systems, (NetScout) (US), Ixia (US), VIAVI Solutions (Viavi) (US),APCON (US), and Garland Technology (US).

“Rising concerns for performance monitoring drives network monitoring market for solutions & services”

The market for solutions & services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Cross-domain management operations, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based network management market, and performance service level agreements in cloud monitoring are expected to redefine traditional network management. Moreover, increasing network complexity, converging technologies, and growing implementation of virtualization are expected to transform network management technologies, tools, and practices.

“Demand for higher speed drives network monitoring market for 100 Gbps bandwidth”

The market for monitoring equipment with 100 Gbps bandwidth is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Although data centers across the world are currently running at 10 Gbps, they are shifting steadily toward 40 Gbps using InfiniBand or Ethernet interconnects. However, the need for 100 Gbps bandwidth may be needed sooner rather than later, and it will be a standard in development for enabling the transfer of frames at 100 Gbps.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

Analyze strategic approaches such as product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, contracts, agreements, expansions and partnerships in the network monitoring market

Describe and forecast the network monitoring market, in terms of value, by bandwidth, offering, technology, and end user

Describe and forecast the network monitoring market , in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), along with their respective countries

Analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

Profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

Target Audience for Network Monitoring Market: