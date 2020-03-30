Global Industrial Automation Control Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors Shared in a Latest Report

The industrial automation control experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for industrial automation control comprises of some well-established players across the globe. Since last decade, the demand in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

Leading Companies profiled in the Report Include: The major companies offering industrial automation control to different industries include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh, and Beckhoff among others

Use of automation is gaining high momentum in both process and discrete industries, depending upon the usage of advanced technologies. Both the sector uses different technologies, solutions, and component to ensure proper implementation of industrial automation. Solutions such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, and plant asset management as well as Cybersecurity holds a distinct position in facilitating ease in the manufacturing process.

The global market for industrial automation control market is segmented on various parameters such as solution, industry vertical, end user, and geography. Based on solution, programmable logic control system (PLC) segment dominate the industrial automation control market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of industry vertical, electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The industrial automation control market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Payments Landscape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report segments the global industrial automation control market as follows:

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By Solutions

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Metal & Machinery

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By End User

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Illinois

Ohio

Michigan

Indiana

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

South Korea

Australia

China

Taiwan

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

