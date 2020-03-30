Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during 2020-2027

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

Availability of massive amount of data, demand for superior customer service, efficient operations and better sales revenue are some of the key factors driving the growth of Artificial intelligence market. With the advancement in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This computing power has created new opportunities for managing and computing the big sets of data, and when coupled with artificial intelligence technology, it can deliver useful insights to the businesses. Major artificial intelligence applications for which AI chips are being used include Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Expert Systems, Automated Speech Recognition, AI Planning, and Computer Vision. Machine Learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that enables machines to develop the ability of self-learning and adaption through experience without being explicitly programmed.

Leading Companies profiled in the Report Include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

The report includes details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis for each of these companies.

The global market for artificial intelligence chips is anticipated to exhibit very high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include increasing investments in AI chip start-ups, and availability of massive amount of data due to the proliferation of digital services across the globe. Real-time consumer behavior insights, increased operational efficiency, and improved sales revenue are some of the factors responsible for rising adoption of AI chips across major industry verticals. Also, growing spending on enhanced IT security is expected to drive the growth of AI Chip market. However, there are few factors which are expected to restrain the market growth such as data privacy & security concerns and lack of infrastructure and technology know-how in third world countries. During the forecast period, rising adoption of cloud-based computing across industries and the adoption of artificial intelligence chips in edge devices will present significant opportunities for market players operating in the AI chip market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Payments Landscape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report segments the global artificial intelligence chip market as follows:

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – By Segment

Data Center

Edge

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina

Rest of South America (SAM)

