Flight Inspection Market: global demand analysis & opportunity outlook described in a new report

Flight inspection ensures periodic evaluation of navigational aids employed in aviation, such as flight procedures and electronic signal for the safety and accuracy purposes. The North America market is expected to witness good growth due to the emergence of regulatory guidelines for airport infrastructural development. Establishment of new standards is likely to create a favorable landscape for the key players of the flight inspection market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-Aerodata AG, Airfield Technology, Inc., Bombardier, Inc., ENAV S.p.A., Norwegian Special Mission AS (Sundt Group), Radiola Limited, Saab AB, Safran SA, SKY KG Airlines, Textron Aviation Inc.

The flight inspection market is expected to proliferate in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of new airports and increasing air passenger traffic. Increasing prominence of pilot assistance and aircraft control system and stringent safety regulations for the aviation industry are further likely to propel the growth of the flight inspection market. However, airport up-gradation projects and increasing inspection activities are also expected to escalate industry growth in the coming years.

The global flight inspection market is segmented on the basis of solution and end user. Based on solution, the market is segmented as system and services. By system, the market is further segmented as fixed system, mobile system, and ground-based system. The service segment is further classified into routine, commissioning, and special inspection. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as defense airports and commercial airports.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

