Food Safety Testing Market 2019-2026: to Surge at a CAGR of 7.4% Including Leading Vendors- Food Safety Testing market are, SGS, SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific

Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach $21.43 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2019, the pathogen testing segment generated the highest revenue share in the global food safety testing market.

The processes which are required to procure a certificate of food products at certain stages of the production process are called food safety testing processes. On the basis of this, the customers are issued a proper analysis to meet the requirement for the evaluation of food products. Food safety is a crucial matter, not just for the pre-processed, frozen and packaged food, but also for the farm fresh products to attest the fact that these products are risk free for consumption. During the whole process-chain of the food products, from manufacturer to the customers, various contaminants and chemicals are prone to enter in the process. These might act as the primary cause of food poisoning and hence increase the requirement of food products to be tested well before being dispatched to the customers. A constantly growing number of foodborne disease outbreaks and food scandals have insisted the authorities to impose constant surveillance upon the farmers, manufacturers and retailers of the food products. Moreover, the complications and massive scale of food supply chains can impose serious challenges to the derivability of the unwanted entities, making quality control, the most important step. Furthermore, food safety testing is a good way of getting a precise sketch of the condition of products, both before dispatching and after the arrival.

A constant increase in the foodborne disease outbreak generated by the food contamination has compelled the authorities to increase emphasis on food safety. Stringent food safety regulations and increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety are supposed to act as a driving agent for the market growth. Moreover, the globalization of the food trade has also contributed a lot in mandating food safety regulations and hence driving the growth of the market as well. This has made food safety testing, a mandatory step for the production of various food products such as meat & poultry, packaged food, fruits & vegetables and grains. The meat & poultry food safety testing market is expected to grow with a high growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. However, the lack of knowledge regarding food regulations among the manufacturers, the required product testing is neither performed in-house, nor outsource food testing laboratories. Additionally, a majority of food safety testing processes require time and are considerably costly as well. These factors can act as serious restraint to the growth of market. Constantly growing import & export activities and trending processed food industry expansion can open the future gateways for the growth of food safety testing market.

The food safety market segmentation is done on the basis of contaminant tested, technology, food tested and geography. On the basis of contaminant tested for, the market is segmented as Pathogens GMOs, Pesticides, Toxins, and others residue (allergens). On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Conventional and Rapid. On the basis of Food tested, the market is categorized as Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, processed food, Fruits and Vegetables and others (grains). On the basis of geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Some key market players of the Food Safety Testing market are, SGS, SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas SA, Silicar Inc. , ALS Limited, Microbac Laboritories, inc. , Asurequality Limited Covance Inc. , International Laboratory Services.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation By Contaminant Tested

? Pathogens

? GMOs

? Pesticides

? Toxins

? Others (residue & allergens)

Global Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation Based on Technology

? Conventional

? Rapid

Global Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation Based on Food Tested

? Meat & Poultry

? Dairy products

? Processed food

? Fruits & vegetables

? Others

Global Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation Based on Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? Rest of World

