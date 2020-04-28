Thriving Demand for Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market 2019-2026: to Surge at a CAGR of 4.8% Including Leading Vendors- Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, Kleemann GmbH, McCloskey International, Anaconda Equipment

The global mobile crushers and screeners market was valued at $2.04 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $3 billion by 2026, having a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Mobile crushers & screeners are the mechanical equipment which are designed in order to crush mineral ores, rocks and stones. These are also used to recycle construction waste, and produce aggregate. These equipment reduce large solid masses of raw material into smaller sizes and change the form of waste material in such a way that they can be easily recycled or disposed. Screening is a process of separating granulated material into various sizes. There are many types of screeners available in the market on the basis of required sizes of the material. Mobile crushers conduct on-site crushing of materials and thus saving a lot of material transportation cost. Crushers and screeners are mostly used together in construction industry, stone quarry, mining, material recycling, and various others.

The low cost of transportation is a major driving force for the market. The operational costs of construction and mining industries are reduced by the decrease in the need to transport raw materials to the stationary crusher site and then transport the crushed rock to the location where they will be used. Moreover, a steep rise in construction industry and growing urbanization due to increasing population are some major driving factor to the market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the urban population in 2014 accounted for 54% of the total global population and is expected to grow with a rate of 1.63% per year in the period of 2019-2026. However, the inadequate company infrastructure, excessive carbon emission and air pollution due to crusher dust are the major factors which are hindering the growth of mobile crushers and screeners market.

The global mobile crushers and screeners market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as mobile crushers and mobile screeners. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as stone quarry, construction, mining, material recycling and others. Mobile crushers are further segmented as jaw crushers, impact crushers, cone crushers and others. Similarly the mobile screeners are further segmented as gyratory and vibratory screeners. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Jaw crushers are expected to dominate the mobile crusher market throughout the forecast period, because they offer enhanced features such as high operational reliability, low maintenance requirements, and easy replacement of wear & tear of plants. Geographically, Asia-Pacific will lead the market as a result of rapid industrial and urban growth in the emerging economies such as India and China.

Major Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market players are Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, Kleemann GmbH, McCloskey International, Anaconda Equipment Ltd.,Metso Corporation, Astec Industries, Inc., and Lippmann Milwaukee, Inc.

Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market By product type

? Mobile Crushers

o Jaw Crushers

o Impact Crushers

o Cone Crushers

o Others

? Mobile Screeners

o Gyratory

o Vibrating

Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market By end-user

? Stone quarry

? Construction

? Mining

? Material recycling

? Others

