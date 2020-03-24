Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market 2020 Set to Expand by 2019-2026 Focusing on Key Players Siemens AG Bosch Security Systems, Tattile SRL, Tag Master, Digital Recognition System

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

ANPR market is expected to grow US$ 1654.4 million by 2025 from US$ 643.1 million in 2016. The sales of ANPR is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, application markets influence their sales. Vehicle Parking, Traffic Management, Security & Surveillance and Toll Enforcement are the applications for ANPR. These applications are expected to have a large impact on the growth of ANPR market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grouting Material market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

KAPSCH Traffic Com AG,Q-Free ASA ARH (Hungary),Siemens AG Bosch Security Systems,Tattile SRL,TagMaster North America,Digital Recognition System,NDI Recognition Systems

The report analyzes factors affecting Automatic Number Plate Recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automatic Number Plate Recognition market in these regions.

Key benefits

the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Automatic Number Plate Recognition market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Automatic Number Plate Recognition market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

