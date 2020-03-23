Sales Forecast of Enterprise Digital Labs Indicates Positive Outlook Through

The digitalization and its implementation in business has changed the operational landscape. Traditional enterprises are transforming themselves into digital labs to integrate digital technology into business applications. Companies are setting up digital labs in the location having large scale of digital skill set. The market for enterprise digital labs is growing at a faster pace due to the digital transformations that are going in developed as well as developing economies for efficient usage of enterprises resources

Traditional enterprises are learning best practices of their industry, learning internal and external data sources, evaluating business, people and technology and analyzing IT requirements so that they can transform their business in to enterprise digital labs. The rising usage of digital technologies in financial transactions, marketing, customer engagement, supply chain management creating demand for the digital lab services.

Enterprise Digital Labs Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving Enterprise digital labs market is the availability of digitally native retailers. Digital retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart have changed the business scenario. These companies target their customers and engage them with the help of new service channels. These companies take help from digital technology such as social media, point-of-sales-devices, in-store interaction and mobile apps to connect their customers digitally. This has influenced digital transformation service providers to help other industry verticals in adopting digital business activities.

The restraint for the growth of enterprise digital labs is that can benefits to enterprises that follow all the business practices and are flexible enough to adopt newer technologies coming in the market. For transforming any business digitally, it requires capital investment and proper functioning of organization in terms of business practices.

Government organizations have been taking initiatives on digitization to streamline their services and creating more transparency in government

Enterprise Digital Labs Market: Segmentation

Enterprise Digital Labs companies offer services to clients

Segmentation on the basis of application areas:

Customer engagement

Digital marketing

Security management

Compliance management

Supply chain Optimization

Others

Various industries are adopting these Enterprise Digital Labs services such as BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer goods, IT and Telecom, Government, Automotive, Oil and gas and others.

Key Market Players:

There are many companies that are helping enterprises in transforming their business digitally few of them are McKinsey, Swisscom, Zinnov, TCS, and Accenture

Regional Overview

Presently, North America region holds the largest market share of global Enterprise Digital Labs market. The market is growing comprehensively in countries such as U.S. due to the high adoption of digital technology in order to improve customer services.

Major service providers are from North America, creating high growth opportunity for digital labs market. Companies such as Accenture, and McKinsey are offering consulting and supporting services to sustain their presence in Enterprise Digital labs market.

The Asia Pacific region is following the North America region in this Enterprise Digital Labs market and is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed services and the growing usage of digital technologies and the availability of infrastructure facilities in countries such as India.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Enterprise Digital Labs Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

