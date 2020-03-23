Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall market over a period from 2020-2025. The report focuses on major key players, production details, their application, and countries and also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints, and risks.
The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report covers major market players like Autodesk, Inc (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc (US), Trimble Navigation Ltd (US), Dassault Systemes S.A. (France), RIB Software AG (Germany), Robert Mcneel & Associates (US), Cadsoft Corporation (US), Siemens (Germany), AVEVA Group (UK), Aconex (now Oracle), Beck Technology (US), Innovaya (US), Synchro (UK), IES (UK), Hongye Technology (China), Beijing Explorer Software (China), Lubansoft (China), Glodon(China), PKPM (China)
Performance Analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry 2020 Highlighting Recent Market Growth, Trends and Development 2025 Forecast Report
Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Report 2020 is a comprehensive business study on the current state of the industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020-2025: Segmentation
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market is segmented as below:
Breakup Product Type:
3D BIM Management of Design Models, 4D BIM Management of Schedule, 5D BIM Management of Costs, 6D BIM management of built facility, 7D BIM management of environmental
Breakup by Application:
Architects, AEC engineering Offices, Contractors, Owners, Other
Geographic segmentation
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe South America
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020-2025: Scope
We present a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report covers the following areas:
- Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market size
- Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market trends
- Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market industry analysis
Industrial Analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:
Table of Contents:
1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Introduction and Market Overview
2 Industry Chain Analysis
3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, by Type
4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, by Application
5 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)
6 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
7 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
10 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
11 New Project Feasibility Analysis
12 Research Finding and Conclusion
13 Appendix
