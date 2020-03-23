Humanoid Robots in Entertainment Market 2019: Industry Research, Size, Share, Analysis, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Manufacturers, Forecasts to 2027

Entertainment robots are used in commercial venues for recreational purposes. The entertainment robots are a sub-segment of the personal robotics market. During the past few years, humanoid robots have gained immense attraction in the entertainment marketplace. Humanoid robots are personified robots that have senses like humans. These robots are designed based on the human body, so that they can perform movements similar to humans. Researchers and developers of humanoid robots are working on these robots to make them capable of having intuitive communication with humans. There are several applications of humanoid robots in entertainment markets such as band performances, movies, dance performances, live performances, video games, and robot competitions.

The humanoid robots in entertainment market are anticipated to be propelled by the constant adoption of automation in the entertainment industry. For example, the entertainment industry is increasing artificial intelligence in toys. However, the high initial investment required for R&D may act as a factor restraining the humanoid robots in the entertainment market. Furthermore, the lack of skilled labor and the high cost of these robots is another factor that may restrict humanoid robots in entertainment market, particularly in developing economies. These factors are likely to hinder humanoid robots in entertainment market.

The global humanoid robots in entertainment market is segmented on the basis of component and motion type. The component segment of humanoid robots in entertainment market is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Also, the motion type segment of humanoid robots in entertainment market is classified into biped robot and wheeled robot.

