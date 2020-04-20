Mobile Wallet And Payment Technologies Market Still Has Room to Grow

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 121 pages, titled as ‘Global Mobile Wallet And Payment Technologies Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors .The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Mobile wallets are applicable to transfer money by using credit and debit cards. Mobile payment is the payment service done through mobile and operated under financial rules and regulations. Due to increasing adoption of E commerce applications as well as E trading will lead to upsurge the demand for the same. Although, the hacking as well as data security risks will stagnate the demand.. The market study is being classified by Type (Mobile Commerce , Contact less Near-Field Communication , Mobile Ticketing , Money Transfer , Micro payments and Mobile Coupon), by Application (Bill Payments , Shopping , Entertainment , Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets , Hotel Booking , Air Tickets and Boarding Passes and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

PayPal (United States) , MasterCard (United States) , American Express (United States) , Apple (United States) , Bank of America (United States) , Amazon (United States) , Citrus Payment Solutions (India) , WorldPay (United States) , AT&T Inc. (United States) and Visa (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd (India) , First Data Corp (United States) and Verizon Communications Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of Bluetooth Payment Technology

Growing Inclination towards Smart Phones, Mobile and Tablets

Attractive Promotional and Marketing Services

Market Trend

Rising Process of Digitization

Adoption of Instant Payment Methods

Restraints

Lack of Knowledge about Mobile Wallets and Payments

Opportunities

Emergence of IOT

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 18th October 2018, American Express and PayPal are together for improvement in digital payments skill for U.S. American Express Card Members paying with PayPal and Venmo. They provide solutions for joint customers to include the use of Membership Rewards points for PayPal purchases and an integrated peer-to-peer payment experience. and On 20th march 2018, Bank of America ready to use mobile wallet option.

Key Target Audience

Mobile Wallet and Payment Manufactures

Mobile Wallet and Payment Suppliers

Technology Investors

Private Research Organizations and Consulting Companies.

Government Research Institutes

Others

