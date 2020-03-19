Centrifugal Pumps Market Futuristic Growth, Share, Size, Swot Analysis |Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer,etc

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market report shows the Industry Growth Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2026 with major players and their detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Centrifugal Pumps Industry.

The Top players Covered in report are Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun, others

Centrifugal Pumps Market Segmentation:

Centrifugal Pumps Market is analyzed by types like

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pump On the basis of the end users/applications,

Domestic water and wastewater

Petroleum industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage

Mining industry