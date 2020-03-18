Building And Construction Plastic Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Growth Rates, Revenue, Trends, Policies, Challenges By 2020-2025

The global building and construction plastic market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Building and construction plastics are polymers that are treated chemically to obtain products for building and construction industry.

"Building And Construction Plastic Market" research report provides a competent and systematic approach to explore the force terminal industry. This research report studies the global market status and forecast, market Size, Type, Application and region. Global Building And Construction Plastic Market based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2025.

The key players profiled in this report include DSM, BASF, Chem Philips, DowDuPont Inc., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Lanxess, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, and Solvay.

Building and Construction Plastic Key Market Segments:

By Type

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others

Thermosetting Plastic

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Flooring

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC)

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Stone Plastic Composite (SPC)

Others

Window and Door Panel

Siding

Piping

Roofing

Insulation

Others

This report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. APAC Region and the United States will continue to play a substantial role that cannot be ignored.

