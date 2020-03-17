Organic Pea Protein Market Industry Outlook and Future Forecast Report Till 2027

Organic Pea Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2027” is the upcoming report of Persistence Market Research that offers actionable insights on the global organic pea protein market. The report anticipates that the organic pea protein market will observe robust growth in the revenue through 2027, at an estimated CAGR of 7.2%.

The Scope of the Organic Pea Protein Market

The organic pea protein market is segmented into region, application, and product type. Organic pea protein is segmented by product type into concentrates, isolates, and texturized. People are more conscious about their health, so the demand for healthy and low-fat food has increased. This has motivated the intake of vegan diet among health conscious people.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28036

On the basis of application, organic pea protein is used in functional beverages, confectionery and bakery, meat substitutes, supplements, cereals & snacks, and others. Dietary supplements are further segmented into protein powder, sports nutrition, and others.

The Demand for Plant-based Food Products is the Major Driving Force for the Organic Pea Protein Market

There is a rise in the number of people who prefer vegetarian food. They are more conscious about their diet and prefer to have substantial protein intake in their daily diet. Source and type of protein have a major impact on consumer preference. Consumers are increasing preferring protein extracted from plants which include soy protein, rice protein, pea protein, wheat protein, potatoes, and others.

The demand for organic pea protein is increasing due to its many benefits over animal-based proteins such as clean label products, natural products, allergies from animal-based products, vegan lifestyle, and ease of digestion. Organic pea protein demand is high as consumer desire for vegan lifestyle is growing, which drives the organic pea protein market over the forecast period.

Request for customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/28036

The Growing ‘Healthy’ & “Natural & Organic’ Trend Is Supplementing Organic Pea Protein Market Growth

People are more conscious of what they consume. The popularity of organic pea proteins is increasing with the millennial population. Increasing incidences of health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and blood pressure are prompting consumers to maintain a healthy lifestyle. They are thus more inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements made from organic pea protein and functional foods that contain organic pea proteins.

Those who are more concerned about their family’s health prefer food free from additives, hormones, and antibiotics, and hence, opt for natural, as well as organic products. Organic pea protein gains more popularity in food manufacturing companies as it is a clean label product. Clean label foods are those with an easily understandable ingredients list. They are presumed to be healthy, natural, and nutritious. This trend increases the demand for organic pea protein in the global market.

Competition Landscape: Global Organic Pea Protein Market

Key players in the organic pea protein market include :

Farbest Brands

The Green Labs LLC.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

The Scoular Company

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd.

YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co., Ltd.

Vestkorn

Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

A&B Ingredients

Puris

Maxsun Industries, Inc.

The competition landscape section includes highlights on key strategies adopted by industry players such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. This report also covers analysis on key industry players business overview, product offerings,key developments, and business presence.

Key Insights: Global Organic Pea Protein Market

Over the past few years, there has been an increasing shift towards vegetarianism, globally. This trend is expected to drive the demand for organic pea protein products. The demand for organic food products is increasing and subsequently propelling the organic pea protein market. The development of vegan food market and demand for high protein ingredients in bodybuilding and sport industries, drives the organic pea protein market. Plant-based food products are healthy and preferred by private label brands which is an important factor driving organic pea protein market growth.

Get Full Access Summary Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29284