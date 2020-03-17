Recruiting Agency Software Market is Thriving Globally by 2019-2025 | Zoho, iSmartRecruit, COMPAS Technology, Avionte, TempWorks Software, Recruiterflow, Chameleon-i, eBoss

Research Trade has newly added expansion of informative data of Recruiting Agency Software Market 2019-2025.Recruiting Agency Software Market report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists w3ith correct data of the precise trade and market further as region-wise analysis experience.

The Recruiting Agency Software marketis expected to grow worth of USD XX$ and at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Recruitment Agency Software – also known as applicant tracking system – enable enterprises to electronically handle their recruitment needs. It automates end-to-end hiring for recruitment agencies, executive search firms, HR teams of start-ups, and SMEs, and large enterprises.

Top Key Players of Recruiting Agency Software Market-

Zoho, iSmartRecruit, COMPAS Technology, Avionte, TempWorks Software, Recruiterflow, Chameleon-i, eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions, Firefish Software, Added Value Applications, Flo Software Solutions, Herefish, MaxServices Group, Seagrass Software, CiiVSoft, Appetency Recruitment, Vizirecruiter, Zeel Solutions,

Recruiting Agency Software Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC, Mobile, Cloud

Recruiting Agency Software Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Other

Recruiting Agency Software Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruiting Agency Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

