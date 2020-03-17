Growth Influencer Trends in Digital OOH Market 2020-2028: to Surge at a CAGR of 12.6% Including Leading Vendors- JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics

The Global Digital OOH Market was valued at USD 16.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.02 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2028.

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) refers to dynamic media distributed across placed-based networks in venues including, but not limited to: cafes, bars, restaurants, health clubs, colleges, arenas, gas stations, convenience stores, barber shops, and public spaces. PQ Media defines DOOH by two major platforms, digital place-based networks (DPN) and digital billboards & signage (DBB); DOOH networks typically feature independently addressable screens, kiosks, jukeboxes and/or jumbotrons. DOOH media benefits location owners and advertisers alike in being able to engage customers and/or audiences and extend the reach and effectiveness of marketing messages. It is also referred to as digital signage.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the out-of-home digital advertising market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the growing infrastructure and the growth of the fast-moving consumer goods market, will drive the growth of the digital OOH market in this region.

JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, and Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix, Inc., Christie Digital System, Ayuda Media System, and Deepsky Corporation Ltd.

In-store advertising

Outdoor advertising

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

The rising expenditure of the FMCG industry is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital OOH market during the forecast period. With the increasing popularity of FMCG market, there is a rise in the advertising budget. The introduction of several products and the growing competition between FMCG manufacturers, companies are focusing on adopting new advertising platforms to help them reach a wide range of customers.

