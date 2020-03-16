Automotive Nvh Materials Market healthy pace throughout2017 – 2025 just published

NVH stands for Noise Vibration Harshness. Reduced vibration and noise is of crucial importance in several automobile components, such as engine covers, doors, panels and seats, among others. Different materials are used to control the NVH performance of a vehicle; some are used to control airborne noise, while others are used to control structure-borne noise and noise generated from interior components. These materials are first converted into products and applied throughout the vehicle.

The NVH characteristic of a vehicle has been identified as a critical factor to affect the buyer’s purchasing decision. Automotive vehicle manufacturers aggressively advertise a vehicle performance in terms of speed and horsepower, however consumers demand more comfort for the driver and passengers. This has accelerated a significant level of effort by automotive producers into the systematic reduction, containment and possible elimination of vibration and noise in the automotive environment. With rising consumer performance expectations, vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers in the industry are striving to improve the nature and architecture of components by deploying several materials to reduce noise and vibration in vehicles. For instance, fabric-like materials are primarily applied as efficient acoustic absorbers, but in terms of vibration, they are generally sandwiched in layers or framed in a rigid structure so that the assembly can resist vibrations.

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Drivers and Challenges

A major factor driving the growth of the automotive NVH materials market is the increasing global automotive production. Global automotive production in 2014 improved 2.5% in comparison to 2013 and increased another 1% in 2015 to achieve 90.7 million units. Further, increasing consumer warranty claims against vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration and harshness is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, as per FMI analysis consumer warranty claims for brake noise vibration and harshness are estimated to be over US$ 100 Mn annually for each vehicle manufacturer.

Though NVH materials are of utmost importance in reducing noise and vibrations, the use of substitute products to mitigate such effects are restraining the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. For instance, the installation of active noise control systems.

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Key Developments

Some of the major developments identified in the automotive NVH materials market are sound absorbers with tunable frequency response, barriers with tunable transmission loss, damping materials with extended temperature range and lightweight materials with a balance of sound absorption and transmission loss.

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Segmentation

The global automotive NVH materials market can segmented by product type, application, vehicle type and region.

Based on product type, the global automotive NVH materials market can be segmented into:

Rubber Thermoplastic polymers Engineering resins



Based on application, the global automotive NVH materials market can be segmented into:

Absorption Insulator Insulator & Absorber Damper



Some of the materials identified as sound absorbers are recycled cotton, glass fibers, thermoplastic fibers and polyurethane. Typical vibration isolators are springs, elastomeric mounts and fluid filed mounts.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive NVH materials market can be segment into:

Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles SUV Coaches & Buses Off-Road Vehicles



Among vehicle types, passenger vehicles are expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value and volume, since consumption of automotive NVH materials is correlated with the production of vehicles. However, the HCV segment is identified as the fastest growing segment in the automotive NVH materials market over the forecast period.

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Key Players

Examples of some industry participants in the global automotive NVH materials market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation Mitsui Chemicals Inc. 3M Huntsman International LLC The Dow Chemical Company LANXESS Celanese Corporation



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segments Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026 Supply & Demand Value Chain Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Global Automotive NVH Materials Market includes

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

