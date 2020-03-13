E-Commerce Market In India will Generate Massive Revenue in Future 2025 | Amazon, Flipkart, Infoedge, Jasper Infotech, MakeMyTrip, Paytm E-commerce, Thomas Cook

Research Trades has added a new report, titled as Global E-Commerce Market In India. It includes the analytical data of target industries, which provides different insights to drive the businesses. For growth of the Ecommerce industries, it gives more focus on the ongoing trends and studies the recent developments in Global E-Commerce Market In India. It covers different aspects of this industry which helps to comprehend the manufacturing and service process.

In 2018, E-Commerce Market In India size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

E-commerce is a crucial segment of the current retail market in India. It is estimated that between 2018 and 2023, the value of the Indian e-commerce market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~41%, from INR 2,375.43 Bn in 2017. The growing number of Internet users and continuously increasing purchasing power are the primary driving forces for the growth of the e-commerce market in India. As of 2017, the Indian e-commerce market was dominated by the online travel segment (~49.59%), followed by that of retail, financial services, and online classifieds market, among others.

E-Commerce Market In India Top Leading Vendors:-

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Infoedge (India) Limited, Jasper Infotech Private Limited, MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited, Paytm E-commerce Private Limited, People Interactive (India) Private Limited, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Trendsutra Platform Services Private Limited

According to the geographical overview, the players in the developed regions have displayed to have a major share in the Global E-Commerce Market In India revenue generation. While emerging countries like India and China are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) of more efficient solutions. North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are the key segmentations done on the basis of regional outlook.

E-Commerce Market In India, By Type

Clothes, Shoes & Accessories

Health & Beauty Products

Personal Electronics

Computer Hardware

Jewelry, Gems & Watches

E-Commerce Market In India, By Application

B2B

B2C

C2C

Others

This surveyed report accumulates a wide-ranging statistics acquired by proving the research methods and getting the information from trusted sources within the businesses. It also consists of expert estimations to provide readers a much stronger point of view in terms of the Global E-Commerce Market In India. Apart from identifying the factors that support the development of the market, this research report also sheds light on some of the top-notch firms operating therein. The most renowned enterprises in the Global E-Commerce Market In India that provides valuable recommendations are also mentioned in the report. In addition to this, all the information is attained from the financial reports and the strategies that they adopt over the last couple of years.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of E-Commerce Market In India Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

