Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2018-2025|Patagonia Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Kathmandu Limited, Woolrich Inc

Outdoor sports refers to the leisure outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, mountaineering, cycling, canoeing, caving, kayaking, rafting, rock climbing, running, sailing, skiing, sky diving, and surfing. These are meant to deliver enjoyment, exercise, challenge, fellowship, and psychological rehabilitation and provides an opportunity for people to experience nature. Outdoor sports apparel are mainly worn during these leisure activities. It includes shirts, jackets, fleece, trousers, pants, hoodies, pullover, tracksuits, track pants, jogging suits, jackets, tights, shorts, t-shirts, and other outdoor clothes and other outdoor clothes suitable for winter sports and water sports.

The global outdoor sports apparel market has witnessed significant growth owing to increase in interest of people toward adventure tourism. Nowadays, people love to experiment with destinations to gain deeper experience and absorb new cultures worldwide. They like to spend more time with family owing to increasingly hectic lifestyles. To gain a valuable and unforgettable experience, people increasingly opt for unique trips, which include cultural visit, cruising, and outdoor sports activities. Outdoor sports apparel are fashionable and specially designed to provide comfort and agility to consumers during these outdoor activities. Growth in interest of consumer toward adventure tourism and other outdoor sports activities drive the market growth. The market is further supplemented by the growing health awareness and increase in participation youth and old population in various physical and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. These apparels enhance the performance during physical fitness activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

The North Face, Patagonia Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Kathmandu Limited, Woolrich Inc., Nevisport Ltd, Cotswold Outdoor Ltd, Mountain Warehouse Ltd, Under Armour, Inc., and Snowgum.

The outdoor sports apparel market is segmented based on mode of sale, end user, and region. Based on mode of sale, it is classified into retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores, and online stores. Based on end user, the market is classified into men, women, and kids. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world outdoor sports apparel market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of outdoor sports apparel market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

