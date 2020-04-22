Lock Washer Market was valued at $673.7 million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $1,251.5 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

Summary

The New Report “ Lock Washer Market ” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global lock washer market was valued at $673.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. Steel is the most common type of material used in the production of washers. Steel washers include carbon steel, spring steel, and stainless steel. Other metals in which washers are available include copper, brass, aluminum, titanium, bronze, zinc, and iron. Companies such as Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, and other leading players occupy a major share in the lock washer market.

Increase in demand for lock washers in the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year. In addition, growth in industrial activity across major economies will potentially drive the demand for metals that will decrease the cost of metal in the global market, thereby boosting the growth of the lock washer market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain the fastest growing sector for lock washer market due to increase in demand for maintenance and repair activities, increased construction activities, and automotive industry growth. Countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and Germany are expected to be the key demand areas which support the overall growth of the lock washer market. However, corrosion to these washers, rise in prices of steel, and fluctuating foreign exchange are anticipated to hinder the growth of the lock washer market.

Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, Titan Fasteners, Hangzhou spring washer Co., Ltd., Midwest Acorn Nut Co., HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group), Earnest Machine, and Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc.

The global lock washer market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into split, tooth, and others (hi-collar lock washers and wedge lock washers).

Based on application, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace, machinery & equipment, construction, and others. Automotive industry is expected to secure the highest share during the forecast period. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Lock Washer Market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Lock Washer Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

