Expandable Graphite Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2024

The research report on Expandable Graphite Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented a aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Expandable Graphite is a new type of functional carbon material. It is made by the natural graphite flake, and is the unexpanded graphite, i.e. it is a type of natural graphite that before expanded.

Scope of the Report:

The Expandable Graphite industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. and E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Xingchen Graphite, GrafTech, National de Grafite, Jinhui Graphite, Tianfeng Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, SGL Group, Sanyo Corp, Yanxin Graphite, Huabang Graphite and National de Grafite are the key producers in the global expandable graphite market. Top five took up about 49% of the global production in 2017.

China is the largest production of expandable graphite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 60% the global market in 2017, the second largest is Europe (13%) and North America is followed with the share about 10.8%.

The key consumption markets locate at APAC countries. China takes the market share of 39%, followed by Europe and North America with 21.4% and 20.8%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Expandable Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Expandable Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SGL Group

Xincheng Graphite

GrafTech

National de Grafite

Jinhui Graphite

Tianfeng Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Sanyo Corp

Yanxin Graphite

Huabang Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Jinxing Graphite

Durrans Group

AMG(GK)

Maas Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Georg H. Luh

Tianheda Graphite

Haida Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

KP Type

Low S Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others

