Dehydrated Onions Market 2020 – Top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Dehydrated onions are a fresh substitute for conventional onions in the modern market. It has numerous cooking benefits including ready to use, low cost and improved shelf life. Dehydrated onion is available in almost all varieties of onions including red onion, white onion, pink onion and hybrids. The product is marketed in various forms such as flakes, chopped, minced, granules and powder and is used in multiple food industry segments and households as spices and ready to cook foods. It is also a widely used ingredient in the manufacture of instant mixes and frozen foods. Unlike, seasonal availability of conventional onions, this product is available throughout the year and is unaffected by the seasonal price change.

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

Green Rootz

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

Jiyan Food Ingredients

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Olam International

Real Dehydrates Pvt Ltd

Silva International

The global dehydrated onions market is segmented on the basis of variety, nature, end-use and distribution channel. Based on variety, the market is segmented as white onion, red onion, pink onion and hybrid. By nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the end-use, the market is segmented as food processing, foodservice, retail and household. The market on the basis of the distribution channel, is classified as direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, traditional grocery retailers and online retailers.

